Federal Realty Investment Trust Recognized by the Alliance for Workplace Excellence with Three Awards

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) was presented with three awards from the Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) at their 20th annual awards celebration, an event that recognizes employers throughout the United States for their exemplary commitment to building excellent places to work.

This year marked another record-breaking year for the Trust, extending its record as recipient of the Workplace Seal of Approval and the Health & Wellness Seal of Approval for the 12th consecutive year, and the EcoLeadership Award for the 9th consecutive year.

"At Federal Realty, we recognize that our position as leaders in our industry comes not just from our real estate, but from the team of professionals behind it. Our employees are passionate about their jobs and our company," said Laura Houser, director of Human Resources for Federal Realty. "We strive to reward them with an excellent work environment, and are honored to be recognized for this commitment for the twelfth year running."

Federal Realty was among the 44 award-winning companies that underwent a rigorous assessment process led by an independent review panel of business professional and Master's and/or Ph.D. level students in the fields of business, industrial and organizational psychology, human resources, environmental science, public health and diversity and inclusion.

Among the benefits and programs offered at Federal Realty, employees enjoy free breakfast one day per week; free and ample parking; proximity to retail, bank and public transportation; quarterly meetings led by the CEO; fundraising opportunities; an employee stock purchase program; structured learning and development curricula; and incentive programs, including tuition reimbursement. For employment opportunities, visit www.federalrealty.com/careers.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

About AWE

The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1999 by Discovery Communications, Mental Health Association (now EveryMind.), and Montgomery County, MD. Over the past 20 years, AWE has been dedicated to empowering employers to build excellence in the workplace as a means of supporting the quality of life for employees, their families, and the community at-large. AWE is devoted to increasing the number of excellent workplaces within the business community through education and recognition, as a means to enhance the quality of life of its citizens and empower economic growth. For more information: www.excellentworkplace.org.

