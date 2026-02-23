Federal Realty Promotes Jeff Kreshek to Executive Vice President

Promotion underscores the depth of Federal's leadership and the strategic importance of its West Coast portfolio.

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has named Jeff Kreshek Executive Vice President, Western Region President & Chief Operating Officer. The promotion recognizes Kreshek's leadership and the role of the West Coast portfolio as a core driver of Federal's long-term business strategy.

Kreshek joined Federal in 2011 to spearhead West Coast leasing and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2016, later expanding his role to lead operations across the region and assuming the role of West Coast President in 2023. He currently oversees an approximately 8 million-square-foot portfolio of highly productive retail centers in California and Arizona. Under his direction, the West Coast has served as a core engine of leasing momentum and operational performance, with 2026 marking a standout year for both execution and growth.

"Jeff's leadership has helped shape the strength and reputation of our West Coast portfolio," said Don Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He brings a rare combination of vision, operational discipline, and trusted relationships across the industry. As we continue to expand and evolve our platform, Jeff's perspective and execution will remain central to how we create long-term value."

Kreshek is widely recognized across the retail real estate industry and serves as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California, where he teaches Retail Development in the Masters of Real Estate Development program.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets and select underserved regions with strong economic and demographic fundamentals. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. This includes a portfolio of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use destinations—such as Santana Row, Pike & Rose and Assembly Row—which together reflect the company's ability to create distinctive, high-performing environments that serve as vibrant destinations for their communities. As of December 31, 2025, Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,700 tenants in 28.8 million commercial square feet, and approximately 2,700 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 58 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. The company is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

