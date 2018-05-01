Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 14%

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock. This represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or approximately 14%, compared to the dividend declared in the prior quarter, and the third double-digit increase since the beginning of 2015. The dividend is payable on May 29, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2018.