Federal Signal Corporation Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today released its first annual Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's ongoing focus on operating in a socially responsible and sustainable manner.

"I am delighted with the progress that we have made on our Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives, and thrilled to share many of our accomplishments through the issuance of our inaugural Sustainability Report," said Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our commitment to continuous innovation, strong governance, and reduced resource consumption, we continue to build and deliver equipment that has beneficial impacts to both the environment and human safety. We are proud to be a Company whose products have inherent environmental and social importance, and we hope that our pride is evident upon reading this report."

"As a Company, we are committed to treating our employees fairly, supporting our local communities, and doing our part to make the world a cleaner, safer, and better place," said Scott Rohrbaugh, Ph.D., Chair of the Company's Environmental Compliance Oversight Committee. "With the issuance of this report, and those that we will issue in the years to come, we hope to demonstrate our legacy of sustainability."

To learn more, and to access the Sustainability Report, please click the following link: https://www.federalsignal.com/sites/default/files/ESG_Sustainability/fss_sustainability_report_oct_2020_web.pdf

The report will also be available on the Sustainability page of our website: www.federalsignal.com/federal-signal-sustainability.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) builds and delivers equipment of unmatched quality that moves material, cleans infrastructure, and protects the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains various forward-looking statements as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements regardless of new developments or otherwise. Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those stated. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: direct and indirect impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated government response, economic conditions in various regions, product and price competition, supply chain disruptions, work stoppages, availability and pricing of raw materials, risks associated with acquisitions such as integration of operations and achieving anticipated revenue and cost benefits, foreign currency exchange rate changes, interest rate changes, increased legal expenses and litigation results, legal and regulatory developments and other risks and uncertainties described in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

