Federal Signal Reports First Quarter Results Including 18% Sales Improvement and New Records in Orders and Backlog; Raises Low End of Full-Year Outlook

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

Net sales of $330 million , up $51 million , or 18%, from last year

GAAP EPS of $0.33

Adjusted EPS of $0.34

Record quarterly orders of $453 million , up $69 million , or 18%, from last year

Record backlog of $751 million , up $342 million , or 83%, from last year

Raises low end of 2022 adjusted EPS* outlook range by $0.04 , establishing a new range of $1.80 to $2.00

Increases low end of 2022 net sales outlook range by $30 million ; new range of $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter were $330 million, up $51 million, or 18%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Net income for the first quarter was $20.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $22.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

The Company also reported adjusted net income for the first quarter of $20.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to $23.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter. The Company is reporting adjusted results to facilitate comparisons of underlying performance on a year-over-year basis. A reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP measures is provided at the conclusion of this news release.

Despite Ongoing Disruptions, Operational Performance Improved as the Quarter Progressed

"Our businesses worked diligently to mitigate the impact of ongoing supply chain volatility and increased coronavirus-related disruption that we experienced at many of our facilities in the early part of the year," commented Jennifer L. Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As the quarter progressed, production levels and customer deliveries meaningfully improved, and with benefits from pricing actions and contributions from recent acquisitions, our teams were successful in delivering year-over-year top line growth of 18% during the quarter, at an EBITDA margin within our target range."

In the Environmental Solutions Group, net sales for the first quarter were $274 million, up $46 million, or 20%, compared to the prior-year quarter. In the Safety and Security Systems Group, net sales were $56 million, up $5 million, or 10%, compared to the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated operating income for the first quarter was $28.5 million, up $0.7 million, or 3%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated operating margin for the first quarter was 8.6%, compared to 10.0% in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") for the first quarter was $42.2 million, up $1.0 million, or 2%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.8%, compared to 14.8% in the prior-year quarter.

In the Environmental Solutions Group, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $39.3 million, in line with the prior-year quarter, and its adjusted EBITDA margin was 14.3%, compared to 17.2% last year. In the Safety and Security Systems Group, adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $8.9 million, up $0.7 million, or 9%, compared to the prior-year quarter, and its adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.9%, compared to 16.2% last year.

Consolidated orders for the first quarter were $453 million, a new record for the Company, and an improvement of $69 million, or 18%, compared to the prior-year quarter. Consolidated backlog at March 31, 2022 was $751 million, another Company record, and an increase of $342 million, or 83%, from last year.

Financial Position Remains Strong, Providing Flexibility to Invest in Organic Growth, Fund M&A and Return Cash to Stockholders

Operating cash flow during the first quarter was $7 million. At March 31, 2022, consolidated debt was $330 million, total cash and cash equivalents were $39 million and the Company had $162 million of availability for borrowings under its revolving credit facility. During the first quarter, the Company completed the purchase of its manufacturing facility in University Park, Illinois.

"Our current financial position provides us significant flexibility to pursue strategic acquisitions and invest in organic growth initiatives, like the purchase of our University Park facility," said Sherman. "We also remain committed to returning cash to stockholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases."

The Company funded dividends of $5.5 million during the first quarter, reflecting a dividend of $0.09 per share, and the Board of Directors recently declared a similar dividend that will be payable in the second quarter.

The Company also funded share repurchases of $13.6 million during the first quarter.

Outlook

"Demand for our products and our aftermarket offerings remains at unprecedented levels, with both our orders and backlog this quarter again setting new Company records," noted Sherman. "Although we expect the volatile supply chain environment to continue, we are encouraged with how our teams have navigated through these challenges so far this year. With our first quarter performance, our record backlog and current expectations of component availability, we are raising the low end of our full-year adjusted EPS* outlook range by $0.04, establishing a new range of $1.80 to $2.00. We are also increasing the low end of our full-year net sales outlook range by $30 million, establishing a new range of $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion."

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2022

2021 Net sales $ 330.2

$ 278.8 Cost of sales 254.5

210.0 Gross profit 75.7

68.8 Selling, engineering, general and administrative expenses 43.6

38.2 Amortization expense 3.3

2.6 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.3

0.2 Operating income 28.5

27.8 Interest expense 1.3

1.1 Other income, net (0.4)

(0.5) Income before income taxes 27.6

27.2 Income tax expense 7.1

5.0 Net income $ 20.5

$ 22.2 Earnings per share:





Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.37 Diluted $ 0.33

$ 0.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 60.7

60.6 Diluted 61.4

61.7 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.09

$ 0.09







Operating data:





Operating margin 8.6 %

10.0 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 42.2

$ 41.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.8 %

14.8 % Total orders $ 452.6

$ 384.1 Backlog 751.2

409.5 Depreciation and amortization 13.4

12.2

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 (in millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 39.2

$ 40.5 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $2.6 and $2.1, respectively 156.4

136.0 Inventories 249.7

229.1 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18.9

25.4 Total current assets 464.2

431.0 Properties and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $155.6 and $151.6, respectively 170.4

141.9 Rental equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $45.3 and $43.8, respectively 111.0

108.4 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25.3

29.8 Goodwill 431.3

432.2 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $45.9 and $42.7, respectively 203.6

205.7 Deferred tax assets 8.1

8.4 Other long-term assets 11.2

8.7 Total assets $ 1,425.1

$ 1,366.1 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations $ 0.5

$ 0.6 Accounts payable 80.7

64.8 Customer deposits 28.5

21.9 Accrued liabilities:





Compensation and withholding taxes 24.2

29.9 Current operating lease liabilities 6.3

8.8 Other current liabilities 41.3

44.4 Total current liabilities 181.5

170.4 Long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations 329.2

282.2 Long-term operating lease liabilities 19.7

22.1 Long-term pension and other postretirement benefit liabilities 38.9

40.4 Deferred tax liabilities 54.5

53.2 Other long-term liabilities 13.5

13.8 Total liabilities 637.3

582.1 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $1 par value per share, 90.0 shares authorized, 69.1 and 68.9 shares issued,

respectively 69.1

68.9 Capital in excess of par value 259.3

256.7 Retained earnings 698.6

683.6 Treasury stock, at cost, 8.5 and 8.0 shares, respectively (166.5)

(151.0) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72.7)

(74.2) Total stockholders' equity 787.8

784.0 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,425.1

$ 1,366.1

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022

2021 Operating activities:





Net income $ 20.5

$ 22.2 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 13.4

12.2 Stock-based compensation expense 2.4

1.3 Deferred income taxes 0.3

0.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (29.6)

(10.2) Net cash provided by operating activities 7.0

26.0 Investing activities:





Purchases of properties and equipment (33.7)

(4.3) Payments for acquisition-related activity, net of cash acquired (1.0)

(52.2) Other, net 0.4

0.1 Net cash used for investing activities (34.3)

(56.4) Financing activities:





Increase in revolving lines of credit, net 46.8

10.1 Purchases of treasury stock (13.6)

— Redemptions of common stock to satisfy withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation (1.5)

(4.0) Cash dividends paid to stockholders (5.5)

(5.5) Proceeds from stock-based compensation activity —

3.3 Other, net (0.1)

0.1 Net cash provided by financing activities 26.1

4.0 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.1)

(0.5) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1.3)

(26.9) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 40.5

81.7 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 39.2

$ 54.8

FEDERAL SIGNAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

GROUP RESULTS (Unaudited)



The following tables summarize group operating results as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:



Environmental Solutions Group



Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2022

2021

Change Net sales $ 274.2

$ 228.1

$ 46.1 Operating income 26.8

27.1

(0.3) Adjusted EBITDA 39.3

39.3

— Operating data:









Operating margin 9.8 %

11.9 %

(2.1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.3 %

17.2 %

(2.9) % Total orders $ 387.6

$ 324.2

$ 63.4 Backlog 690.1

379.3

310.8 Depreciation and amortization 12.4

11.3

1.1



Safety and Security Systems Group







Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2022

2021

Change Net sales $ 56.0

$ 50.7

$ 5.3 Operating income 7.9

7.2

0.7 Adjusted EBITDA 8.9

8.2

0.7 Operating data:









Operating margin 14.1 %

14.2 %

(0.1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.9 %

16.2 %

(0.3) % Total orders $ 65.0

$ 59.9

$ 5.1 Backlog 61.1

30.2

30.9 Depreciation and amortization 1.0

0.9

0.1

















Corporate Expenses

Corporate operating expenses were $6.2 million and $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

SEC REGULATION G NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

The financial measures presented below are unaudited and are not in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided this supplemental information to investors, analysts, and other interested parties to enable them to perform additional analyses of operating results, to illustrate the results of operations giving effect to the non-GAAP adjustments shown in the reconciliations below, and to provide an additional measure of performance which management considers in operating the business.

Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share ("EPS"):

The Company believes that modifying its 2022 and 2021 net income and diluted EPS provides additional measures which are representative of the Company's underlying performance and improves the comparability of results across reporting periods. During the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 adjustments were made to reported GAAP net income and diluted EPS to exclude the impact of acquisition and integration-related expenses, coronavirus-related expenses and purchase accounting effects, where applicable.





Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2022

2021 Net income, as reported $ 20.5

$ 22.2 Add:





Income tax expense 7.1

5.0 Income before income taxes 27.6

27.2 Add:





Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.3

0.2 Coronavirus-related expenses(a) —

0.9 Purchase accounting effects —

0.1 Adjusted income before income taxes 27.9

28.4 Adjusted income tax expense (b) (7.2)

(5.2) Adjusted net income $ 20.7

$ 23.2









Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars per diluted share) 2022

2021 EPS, as reported $ 0.33

$ 0.36 Add:





Income tax expense 0.12

0.08 Income before income taxes 0.45

0.44 Add:





Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.01

0.00 Coronavirus-related expenses(a) —

0.02 Purchase accounting effects —

0.00 Adjusted income before income taxes 0.46

0.46 Adjusted income tax expense (b) (0.12)

(0.08) Adjusted EPS $ 0.34

$ 0.38







(a)

Coronavirus-related expenses in the three months ended March 31, 2021 include direct expenses incurred as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, that are

incremental to, and separable from, normal operations. These expenses primarily related to the Company's employee wellness initiatives, including

reimbursement for certain coronavirus-related expenses.





(b)

Adjusted income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 was recomputed after excluding the impact of acquisition and

integration-related expenses, coronavirus-related expenses and purchase accounting effects, where applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

The Company uses adjusted EBITDA and the ratio of adjusted EBITDA to net sales ("adjusted EBITDA margin"), at both the consolidated and segment level, as additional measures which are representative of its underlying performance and to improve the comparability of results across reporting periods. We believe that investors use versions of these metrics in a similar manner. For these reasons, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, at both the consolidated and segment level, are meaningful metrics to investors in evaluating the Company's underlying financial performance.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of net income, interest expense, acquisition and integration-related expenses, coronavirus-related expenses, purchase accounting effects, other income/expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of net income, interest expense, acquisition and integration-related expenses, coronavirus-related expenses, purchase accounting effects, other income/expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization expense divided by net sales for the applicable period(s).

Segment adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of segment operating income, acquisition and integration-related expenses, coronavirus-related expenses, purchase accounting effects and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that represents the total of segment operating income, acquisition and integration-related expenses, coronavirus-related expenses, purchase accounting effects and depreciation and amortization expense, as applicable, divided by net sales for the applicable period(s). Segment operating income includes all revenues, costs and expenses directly related to the segment involved. In determining segment income, neither corporate nor interest expenses are included. Segment depreciation and amortization expense relates to those assets, both tangible and intangible, that are utilized by the respective segment.

Other companies may use different methods to calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Consolidated



The following table summarizes the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and reconciles

net income to consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2022

2021 Net income $ 20.5

$ 22.2 Add:





Interest expense 1.3

1.1 Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.3

0.2 Coronavirus-related expenses —

0.9 Purchase accounting effects —

0.1 Other income, net (0.4)

(0.5) Income tax expense 7.1

5.0 Depreciation and amortization 13.4

12.2 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 42.2

$ 41.2 Net sales $ 330.2

$ 278.8 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin 12.8 %

14.8 %

Environmental Solutions Group



The following table summarizes the Environmental Solutions Group's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and reconciles

operating income to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2022

2021 Operating income $ 26.8

$ 27.1 Add:





Acquisition and integration-related expenses 0.1

— Coronavirus-related expenses —

0.8 Purchase accounting effects —

0.1 Depreciation and amortization 12.4

11.3 Adjusted EBITDA $ 39.3

$ 39.3 Net sales $ 274.2

$ 228.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.3 %

17.2 %

Safety and Security Systems Group



The following table summarizes the Safety and Security Systems Group's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin and

reconciles operating income to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021:



Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2022

2021 Operating income $ 7.9

$ 7.2 Add:





Coronavirus-related expenses —

0.1 Depreciation and amortization 1.0

0.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8.9

$ 8.2 Net sales $ 56.0

$ 50.7 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.9 %

16.2 %

