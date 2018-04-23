Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018

Investors and analysts may access the webcast at www.federalsignal.com. The teleconference may be accessed 10 minutes prior to the start by calling 1-866-548-4713 and using conference ID 3053595. An archived replay of the investor conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes. The replay telephone number is 1-844-512-2921 pin number 3053595.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) provides products and services to protect people and our planet. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

