Federal Workers Turn to Flexible Jobs Amid Shutdown's Financial Strain

39% of furloughed government workers are seeking part-time or temporary work within the next two weeks

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the ongoing U.S. government shutdown pushes thousands of federal employees into financial uncertainty, a new survey from Indeed Flex , the online marketplace for flexible and temporary work, reveals that many are turning to flexible and temporary work options to stay afloat. And, a significant share of workers plan to keep them even after the shutdown ends.

The nationwide survey of 1,000 U.S. adults impacted by the shutdown found that 26% are facing moderate to severe financial hardship, with 10% specifically struggling to pay essential bills. Facing mounting financial pressure, 25% report needing immediate employment within the next week, and another 14% are seeking work within two weeks.

"The current shutdown is highlighting just how critical flexible work has become as a means of income," said Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex. "We're seeing more people, including those who have long relied on the stability of government jobs, turning to flexible opportunities to regain financial control and bridge income gaps during uncertain times."

The survey points to a rapid shift in how displaced workers are approaching employment. 43% say they are most interested in remote or freelance opportunities, such as virtual assistance or writing, while 30% are leveraging gig app platforms to generate income quickly. Others are pursuing seasonal or temporary roles (35%) or seeking administrative, clerical, customer service, or call center work (30%).

Importantly, these shifts may not be temporary. While 68% of respondents expect to return to their regular positions once the government reopens, the same share (68%) say they would consider remaining in flexible or temporary work if the pay and stability were sufficient. This finding underscores a growing openness to alternative employment models, even among traditionally stable workforces.

As demand for flexible work continues to rise, platforms like Indeed Flex are helping displaced workers connect with short-term and on-demand opportunities that align with their skills and schedules,offering critical income solutions when they are needed most.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted by Attest in October 2025 and included responses from 1,000 U.S. adults affected by the ongoing government shutdown. Respondents were asked about financial impacts, employment preferences, and their interest in flexible work opportunities during the shutdown.

About Indeed Flex

Indeed Flex is transforming temporary staffing by empowering job seekers with control and choice over where, when, and how they work. The platform provides businesses with a reliable, high-quality workforce and an integrated Vendor Management System (VMS) that improves staffing visibility, reduces costs, increases efficiency, and boosts productivity.

Visit IndeedFlex.com for more information.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Indeed Flex