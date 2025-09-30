Holiday Hiring Surges As Workers Seek Extra Shifts Amid Cost-of-Living Pressures

Over half of job seekers plan to take on extra work this season, while seasonal businesses prepare to meet higher demands.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to new research from Indeed Flex , the online marketplace for flexible and temporary work, both sides of the labor market are on the move. The survey of 1,200 workers and 1,200 seasonal hiring decision-makers across the US and UK found a significant shift in workers looking for extra income and retailers gearing up to meet seasonal demand.

Workers Are Hustling for the Holidays

More than half of workers (57%) are considering extra work during the holidays, with the rising cost of living unsurprisingly being cited as the number one driver by nearly half of workers (44%). Compared to last year, 73% of workers say they're more likely to take on additional hours or even a second job this season, with retail roles and freelancing being the most popular choices.

Despite Tariffs, Seasonal Businesses Anticipate High Demand

Employers, meanwhile, are preparing for one of their busiest times of the year. Despite the volatility of the current economy, nearly half of retail, logistics and hospitality businesses (48%) expect an increase in holiday demand, and just over half (51%) plan to bring on more seasonal staff than they did last year. The most common focus is on customer support roles (56%) with warehouse and logistics roles coming up close behind, a clear reflection of the continued shift toward e-commerce.

Employers Struggle With Reliability, Workers Crave Flexibility

As employers ramp up their hiring efforts, one persistent challenge stands out: reliability. Over half of seasonal businesses (56%) say that worker attendance is their biggest hurdle when it comes to filling shifts. While wages will always be a motivator, workers suggest that flexibility could be a solution, with 39% saying that having more flexible scheduling would make seasonal jobs more attractive to them.

"Retailers are under pressure to meet higher demand with leaner resources, while workers are under pressure to earn more to keep up with costs," said Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex. "Flexibility is emerging as the bridge between these needs. Employers who embrace adaptable scheduling and faster pay options will be better positioned to attract and retain the reliable talent they need this holiday season."

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Indeed Flex on August 8, 2025. Responses to the consumer-facing survey were collected from 1,200 workers, including 600 in the US and 600 in the UK. Responses to the employer-facing survey were collected from 1,200 decision makers responsible for seasonal hiring, including 600 in the US and 600 in the UK. Results were weighted to ensure representative sampling across regions and business sizes.

About Indeed Flex

Indeed Flex is transforming temporary staffing by empowering job seekers with control and choice over where, when, and how they work. The platform provides businesses with a reliable, high-quality workforce and an integrated Vendor Management System (VMS) that improves staffing visibility, reduces costs, increases efficiency, and boosts productivity.

