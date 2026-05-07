Federated Hermes appoints Steve Chiavarone as Chief Investment Officer, Global Equities

PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today announced that Steve Chiavarone, CFA, will become Chief Investment Officer (CIO) for Global Equities effective Sept. 1, 2026, following Steve Auth's decision to retire after 26 years with the firm, including 24 years as global equity CIO. Chiavarone currently serves as Deputy CIO for Global Equities.

As CIO for Global Equities, Chiavarone will be responsible for supervising investment processes, overseeing portfolio performance and attribution across the firm's Global Equities platform and the continued development of the investment teams. He will also help oversee all aspects of the investment process across a diverse range of offerings and play a central role in articulating Federated Hermes' macro‑investment positioning to clients, intermediary customers and other stakeholders.

Chiavarone brings 21 years of investment experience, including 19 years in Federated Hermes' Global Equities Group, and has served as Deputy CIO since August 2025. He is head of the firm's Multi‑Asset Group and Senior Equity Strategist, responsible for portfolio management and research across global asset allocation strategies, a role he will transition off ahead of becoming global equity CIO. A replacement will be announced in due course. He will remain a member of the Federated Hermes Macro Economic Policy and PRISM® Asset Allocation committees.

"Steve brings deep experience across our equity and multi‑asset capabilities and a strong understanding of our investment platform," said John Fisher, Chairman of Federated Advisory Companies, the Federated Hermes business unit that oversees the firm's investment management areas. "His appointment reflects successful execution of our long-established succession plan, the strength of our internal talent and our continued focus on investment discipline and seeking long‑term outperformance for our clients."

Steve Auth's tenure as CIO was marked by the development of the firm's equities investment structure, including the establishment of centers of excellence across strategies and geographies, enhanced proprietary research and portfolio risk management, and the continued growth of the platform. Under his leadership, the equities franchise expanded significantly in scale and global reach, managing $100.8 billion of client assets as of March 31, 2026.

Auth and Chiavarone will undertake an orderly transition of responsibilities between today and Sept. 1, 2026. Under Steve Chiavarone's leadership, the Global Equities group will continue to operate with the same investment principles, collaborative culture and long‑term focus that clients and intermediary customers have come to expect.

Federated Hermes' Global Equities group manages investor assets across equity, alternative, and multi‑asset strategies offered through mutual funds, exchange‑traded funds (ETFs), collective investment funds (CITs), institutional separate accounts, separately managed accounts (SMAs), and UCITS funds. The global equity investment organization comprises 156 professionals, with an average of 19 years of investment experience and 12 years at Federated Hermes.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $907.1 billion in assets under management, as of March 31, 2026. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

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Certain statements in this press release, such as those relating to succession plans, retirement date, effective dates, and the ability to maintain investment processes, may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in each fund's registration statement (e.g., prospectus and statement of additional information). As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.