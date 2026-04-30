Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with first quarter 2026 earnings

Total assets under management reach a record $907.1 billion

Money market assets reach a record $684.7 billion

Equity assets reach a record $100.8 billion

Q1 2026 earnings per diluted share of $1.27

Quarterly dividend increased by 11.8% from previous quarter to $0.38 per share

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.27 for Q1 2026, compared to $1.25 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $96.4 million for Q1 2026, compared to $101.1 million for Q1 2025. Federated Hermes' Q1 2025 results included a $12.9 million decrease in other operating expense, or $0.15 per diluted share, resulting from a value-added tax (VAT) refund received as part of amended VAT filings in the U.K.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $907.1 billion at March 31, 2026, up $67.3 billion or 8% from $839.8 billion at March 31, 2025 and up $4.5 billion from $902.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2025. Total average managed assets for Q1 2026 were $915.6 billion, up $72.4 billion or 9% from $843.2 billion for Q1 2025 and up $41.9 billion or 5% from $873.7 billion for Q4 2025.

"In the first quarter, we saw record gross sales and positive net flows in our equity offerings as we continued momentum from the previous year, with investor interest in a range of our offering types," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Separate accounts reached new record assets on overall demand for our MDT suite of quantitative investment solutions, led by our MDT All Cap Core and MDT Mid Cap Growth offerings. Investors with interest in capital preservation and liquidity continued to rely on our money market offerings and—for those interested in moving further out the yield curve in the pursuit of higher yields than money market products—our ultrashort funds."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.38 per share, which was an increase of $0.04 or 11.8% from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2026. During Q1 2026, Federated Hermes purchased 1,191,300 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $66.0 million.

Equity assets were a record $100.8 billion at March 31, 2026, up $19.9 billion or 25% from $80.9 billion at March 31, 2025 and up $2.9 billion or 3% from $97.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2025. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2026 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes MDT US Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund.

Fixed-income assets were $99.8 billion at March 31, 2026, up $0.3 billion from $99.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and down $0.3 billion from $100.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2025. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2026 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF, Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $19.0 billion at March 31, 2026, down $0.4 billion or 2% from $19.4 billion at March 31, 2025 and down $0.1 billion or 1% from $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2025.

Money market assets were a record $684.7 billion at March 31, 2026, up $47.6 billion or 7% from $637.1 billion at March 31, 2025 and up $2.1 billion from $682.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2025. Money market fund assets were $502.8 billion at March 31, 2026, up $37.9 billion or 8% from $464.9 billion at March 31, 2025 and down $5.6 billion or 1% from $508.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2025.

Financial Summary

Q1 2026 vs. Q1 2025

Revenue increased $55.4 million or 13% primarily due to an increase in revenue due to higher average money market and equity assets. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in performance fees and carried interest of $5.6 million, which includes a decrease of $1.0 million in carried interest from consolidated carried interest vehicles, which is largely offset in compensation expense.

During Q1 2026, Federated Hermes derived 54% of its revenue from money market assets, 45% from long-term assets (30% from equity, 10% from fixed-income, and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $60.9 million or 21% primarily due to a $26.7 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average money market fund assets, an $18.2 million increase in other expense primarily due to a value added tax (VAT) refund received in Q1 2025 related to amended VAT filings in the U.K. and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, and a $10.8 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily due to higher incentive compensation.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net for Q1 2026 decreased $0.8 million due primarily to lower net gains on securities.

Q1 2026 vs. Q4 2025

Revenue decreased $3.9 million or 1% primarily due to a $10.5 million decrease in revenue resulting from two fewer days in Q1 2026 and a decrease in development fees of $8.6 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average money market and equity assets.

Operating expenses increased $5.4 million or 2% primarily due to a $9.1 million increase in compensation and related expense primarily from higher stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by a $3.4 million decrease in Other expense primarily due to lower charitable contributions.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $1.3 million due primarily to lower net gains on securities .

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, May 1, 2026. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on May 1, 2026. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 53870. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $907.1 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 5% of equity fund managers, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

1) As of March 31, 2026.

2) Morningstar, March 31, 2026. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q4 2025.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.



Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies, opportunities to meet client needs, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may," and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended %

Change

Q1 2025

to Q1

2026

Quarter Ended %

Change

Q4 2025

to Q1

2026

March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2025 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 319,408 $ 287,460 11 %

$ 313,975 2 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 110,285 101,109 9

109,759 0 Other service fees, net 49,264 34,971 41

59,099 (17) Total Revenue 478,957 423,540 13

482,833 (1)













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 154,119 143,270 8

144,981 6 Distribution 125,745 99,085 27

122,339 3 Systems and communications 26,463 24,226 9

24,719 7 Professional service fees 21,336 18,548 15

23,399 (9) Office and occupancy 10,062 9,952 1

9,704 4 Advertising and promotional 4,098 4,576 (10)

7,001 (41) Travel and related 3,850 3,553 8

4,677 (18) Intangible asset related 3,422 3,196 7

3,475 (2) Other 3,531 (14,638) (124)

6,964 (49) Total Operating Expenses 352,626 291,768 21

347,259 2 Operating Income 126,331 131,772 (4)

135,574 (7)













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 6,653 7,475 (11)

7,886 (16) Debt expense (3,185) (3,179) 0

(3,201) 0 Other, net (30) (27) (11)

73 (141) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 3,438 4,269 (19)

4,758 (28) Income before income taxes 129,769 136,041 (5)

140,332 (8) Income tax provision 33,823 32,165 5

32,899 3 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 95,946 103,876 (8)

107,433 (11) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (432) 2,742 (116)

394 (210) Net Income $ 96,378 $ 101,134 (5) %

$ 107,039 (10) %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.25 2 %

$ 1.39 (9) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 72,648 77,541



73,795

Diluted 72,650 77,542



73,795

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.31



$ 0.34







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.4 million, $4.5 million and $4.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026, March 31, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 645,417 $ 724,297 Other current assets 143,153 139,495 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,173,986 1,183,612 Other long-term assets 181,251 181,933 Total Assets $ 2,143,807 $ 2,229,337





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 240,680 $ 314,141 Long-term debt 348,434 348,369 Other long-term liabilities 291,853 303,350 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 58,520 66,529 Equity excluding treasury stock 2,133,825 2,070,162 Treasury stock (929,505) (873,214) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,143,807 $ 2,229,337

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Equity





Beginning assets $ 97,898 $ 94,656 $ 79,423 Sales1 9,091 8,949 7,412 Redemptions1 (6,878) (7,431) (5,993) Net sales (redemptions)1 2,213 1,518 1,419 Net exchanges (139) 139 (114) Impact of foreign exchange2 (287) 107 754 Market gains and (losses)3 1,147 1,478 (569) Ending assets $ 100,832 $ 97,898 $ 80,913







Fixed Income





Beginning assets $ 100,127 $ 101,813 $ 98,059 Sales1 5,927 5,891 5,944 Redemptions1 (6,349) (8,687) (6,288) Net sales (redemptions)1 (422) (2,796) (344) Net exchanges 148 15 101 Impact of foreign exchange2 (40) 6 85 Market gains and (losses)3 (15) 1,089 1,585 Ending assets $ 99,798 $ 100,127 $ 99,486







Alternative/Private Markets





Beginning assets $ 19,101 $ 19,024 $ 18,864 Sales1 629 724 1,085 Redemptions1 (547) (592) (1,024) Net sales (redemptions)1 82 132 61 Net exchanges 0 0 1 Impact of foreign exchange2 (275) 35 532 Market gains and (losses)3 83 (90) (32) Ending assets $ 18,991 $ 19,101 $ 19,426







Multi-asset





Beginning assets $ 2,854 $ 2,940 $ 2,883 Sales1 58 59 63 Redemptions1 (94) (92) (105) Net sales (redemptions)1 (36) (33) (42) Net exchanges 1 (121) 2 Market gains and (losses)3 (41) 68 (17) Ending assets $ 2,778 $ 2,854 $ 2,826







Total Long-term Assets





Beginning assets $ 219,980 $ 218,433 $ 199,229 Sales1 15,705 15,623 14,504 Redemptions1 (13,868) (16,802) (13,410) Net sales (redemptions)1 1,837 (1,179) 1,094 Net exchanges 10 33 (10) Impact of foreign exchange2 (602) 148 1,371 Market gains and (losses)3 1,174 2,545 967 Ending assets $ 222,399 $ 219,980 $ 202,651





1) For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Offering Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 54,988 $ 42,910 $ 45,973 $ 54,154 $ 12,085 $ 7,016 $ 2,850 $ 4 $ 115,896 $ 104,084 Sales 5,855 3,236 3,985 1,942 609 20 58 0 10,507 5,198 Redemptions (4,561) (2,317) (3,993) (2,356) (318) (229) (94) 0 (8,966) (4,902) Net sales (redemptions) 1,294 919 (8) (414) 291 (209) (36) 0 1,541 296 Net exchanges (169) 30 148 0 0 0 1 0 (20) 30 Impact of foreign exchange2 (158) (129) (26) (14) (159) (116) 0 0 (343) (259) Market gains and (losses)3 (767) 1,914 (166) 151 122 (39) (41) 0 (852) 2,026 Ending assets $ 55,188 $ 45,644 $ 45,921 $ 53,877 $ 12,339 $ 6,652 $ 2,774 $ 4 $ 116,222 $ 106,177





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Offering Type (in millions) Quarter Ended

March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 Total Fund Assets





Beginning assets $ 115,896 $ 115,215 $ 103,567 Sales 10,507 10,419 9,279 Redemptions (8,966) (10,835) (8,763) Net sales (redemptions) 1,541 (416) 516 Net exchanges (20) 33 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 (343) 34 685 Market gains and (losses)2 (852) 1,030 (479) Ending assets $ 116,222 $ 115,896 $ 104,289







Total Separate Account Assets3





Beginning assets $ 104,084 $ 103,218 $ 95,662 Sales4 5,198 5,204 5,225 Redemptions4 (4,902) (5,967) (4,647) Net sales (redemptions)4 296 (763) 578 Net exchanges 30 0 (10) Impact of foreign exchange1 (259) 114 686 Market gains and (losses)2 2,026 1,515 1,446 Ending assets $ 106,177 $ 104,084 $ 98,362







Total Long-term Assets3





Beginning assets $ 219,980 $ 218,433 $ 199,229 Sales4 15,705 15,623 14,504 Redemptions4 (13,868) (16,802) (13,410) Net sales (redemptions)4 1,837 (1,179) 1,094 Net exchanges 10 33 (10) Impact of foreign exchange1 (602) 148 1,371 Market gains and (losses)2 1,174 2,545 967 Ending assets $ 222,399 $ 219,980 $ 202,651





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 By Asset Class









Equity $ 100,832 $ 97,898 $ 94,656 $ 88,994 $ 80,913 Fixed-Income 99,798 100,127 101,813 98,687 99,486 Alternative / Private Markets 18,991 19,101 19,024 20,738 19,426 Multi-Asset 2,778 2,854 2,940 2,856 2,826 Total Long-Term Assets 222,399 219,980 218,433 211,275 202,651 Money Market 684,748 682,604 652,767 634,400 637,122 Total Managed Assets $ 907,147 $ 902,584 $ 871,200 $ 845,675 $ 839,773











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 55,188 $ 54,988 $ 54,110 $ 49,359 $ 43,910 Fixed-Income 45,921 45,973 46,478 45,415 45,800 Alternative / Private Markets 12,339 12,085 11,814 12,905 11,879 Multi-Asset 2,774 2,850 2,813 2,730 2,700 Total Long-Term Assets 116,222 115,896 115,215 110,409 104,289 Money Market 502,775 508,403 492,701 468,044 464,912 Total Fund Assets $ 618,997 $ 624,299 $ 607,916 $ 578,453 $ 569,201 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 45,644 $ 42,910 $ 40,546 $ 39,635 $ 37,003 Fixed-Income 53,877 54,154 55,335 53,272 53,686 Alternative / Private Markets 6,652 7,016 7,210 7,833 7,547 Multi-Asset 4 4 127 126 126 Total Long-Term Assets 106,177 104,084 103,218 100,866 98,362 Money Market 181,973 174,201 160,066 166,356 172,210 Total Separate Account Assets $ 288,150 $ 278,285 $ 263,284 $ 267,222 $ 270,572 Total Managed Assets $ 907,147 $ 902,584 $ 871,200 $ 845,675 $ 839,773

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) March 31, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 By Asset Class









Equity $ 102,037 $ 96,404 $ 92,436 $ 83,564 $ 82,105 Fixed-Income 100,996 100,855 99,206 98,365 99,360 Alternative / Private Markets 19,232 18,971 19,862 20,053 19,012 Multi-Asset 2,859 2,836 2,895 2,779 2,900 Total Long-Term Assets 225,124 219,066 214,399 204,761 203,377 Money Market 690,450 654,635 645,092 632,543 639,827 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 915,574 $ 873,701 $ 859,491 $ 837,304 $ 843,204











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 56,987 $ 55,101 $ 51,828 $ 45,965 $ 45,260 Fixed-Income 46,096 46,116 45,743 44,972 45,715 Alternative / Private Markets 12,254 11,871 12,347 12,370 11,610 Multi-Asset 2,855 2,833 2,770 2,654 2,774 Total Long-Term Assets 118,192 115,921 112,688 105,961 105,359 Money Market 507,752 493,355 482,237 462,683 463,727 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 625,944 $ 609,276 $ 594,925 $ 568,644 $ 569,086 Separate Accounts:









Equity1 $ 45,050 $ 41,303 $ 40,608 $ 37,599 $ 36,845 Fixed-Income 54,900 54,739 53,463 53,393 53,645 Alternative / Private Markets 6,978 7,100 7,515 7,683 7,402 Multi-Asset1 4 3 125 125 126 Total Long-Term Assets 106,932 103,145 101,711 98,800 98,018 Money Market 182,698 161,280 162,855 169,860 176,100 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 289,630 $ 264,425 $ 264,566 $ 268,660 $ 274,118 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 915,574 $ 873,701 $ 859,491 $ 837,304 $ 843,204



1) A Separate Account was reclassified from Multi-Asset to Equity effective October 1, 2025.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.