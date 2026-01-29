Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings

Q4 2025 earnings per diluted share of $1.39; full-year 2025 EPS of $5.13

Total assets under management (AUM) at record $902.6 billion

Money market AUM reach a record $682.6 billion

Board declares $0.34 per share quarterly dividend

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2025 of $1.39, compared to $1.04 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $107.0 million for Q4 2025, compared to $84.7 million for Q4 2024. Full-year 2025 EPS was $5.13, compared to $3.23 for 2024 on net income of $403.3 million for 2025, compared to $268.3 million for 2024. Federated Hermes' full-year 2024 results included a $66.3 million non-cash expense, or ($0.73) per diluted share, related to the Q2 2024 impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $902.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, up $73.0 billion or 9% from $829.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2024 and up $31.4 billion or 4% from $871.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2025. Average managed assets for Q4 2025 were $873.7 billion, up $69.3 billion or 9% from $804.4 billion reported for Q4 2024 and up $14.2 billion or 2% from $859.5 billion reported for Q3 2025.

"Federated Hermes' record assets at year-end were again driven by money market asset increases, as our liquidity products provided attractive cash management resources and opportunities for risk-adjusted returns," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "We also continued to see investor interest in our growing range of investment solutions beyond mutual funds, including ETFs, CITs and SMAs, which provide additional opportunities for financial professionals to meet the needs of their customers. In the fourth quarter, SMA net sales were led by our MDT All Cap Core strategy, our MDT Mid Cap Growth equity strategy and our Core Plus fixed-income strategy."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 6, 2026. During Q4 2025, Federated Hermes purchased 1,566,901 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $78.7 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2025 to 6,192,433 shares for $263.4 million.

Federated Hermes' equity assets were $97.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, up $18.5 billion or 23% from $79.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2024 and up $3.2 billion or 3% from $94.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2025. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2025 were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT US Equity Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Fund and Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund.

Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were $100.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, up $2.0 billion or 2% from $98.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2024 and down $1.7 billion or 2% from $101.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2025. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2025 were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund and Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund.

Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, up $0.2 billion or 1% from $18.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2024 and up $0.1 billion or less than 1% from $19.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2025.

Federated Hermes' money market assets were a record $682.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, up $52.3 billion or 8% from $630.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2024 and up $29.8 billion or 5% from $652.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2025. Money market mutual fund assets were a record $508.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, up $46.7 billion or 10% from $461.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2024 and up $15.7 billion or 3% from $492.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2025. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were a record $174.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2025, up $5.6 billion or 3% from $168.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2024 and up $14.1 billion or 9% from $160.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2025.

Financial Summary

Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024

Revenue increased $58.2 million or 14% primarily due to a $51.7 million increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets and a $7.9 million increase in real estate development fees.

During Q4 2025, Federated Hermes derived 52% of its revenue from money market assets, 45% from long-term assets (29% from equity assets, 11% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 3% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $33.0 million or 11% primarily due to a $24.3 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expense of $7.8 million primarily related to higher incentive compensation.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $2.9 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2025 compared to a decrease in the market value of investments in Q4 2024.

Q4 2025 vs. Q3 2025

Revenue increased $13.4 million or 3% primarily due to a $13.5 million increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets and an $8.3 million increase in real estate development fees.

Operating expenses increased $7.3 million or 2% primarily due to an $8.8 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $6.1 million primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2025 as compared to the increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2025.

2025 vs. 2024

Revenue increased $168.6 million or 10% primarily due to a $142.5 million increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets, a $7.9 million increase in performance fees and a $7.8 million increase in real estate development fees.

During 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 45% from long-term assets (28% from equity assets, 11% from fixed-income assets and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 2% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased by $16.2 million or 1% primarily due to a $52.1 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average money market fund assets and an increase in compensation and related expense of $37.2 million primarily related to higher incentive compensation. These increases were partially offset by lower intangible asset related expense resulting from the $66.3 million impairment of an indefinite-lived intangible asset in Q2 2024 associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited and a $16.1 million decrease in Other expense primarily due to a value added tax (VAT) refund received in Q1 2025 related to amended VAT filings in the U.K. and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $13.5 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in 2025 as compared to the increase in the market value of investments in 2024.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 30, 2026. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, visit FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 30, 2026. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 53455. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $902.6 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers, the top 8% of money market fund managers and the top 12% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

1) As of Dec. 31, 2025.

2) Morningstar, Dec. 31, 2025. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q3 2025.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the U.S. registered Federated Hermes Funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies, opportunities to meet client needs, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain product demand, the timing and level of product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)











Quarter Ended % Change

Q4 2024 to

Q4 2025 Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2025 to

Q4 2025

Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2025 Revenue









Investment advisory fees, net $ 313,975 $ 288,329 9 % $ 310,366 1 % Administrative service fees, net 109,759 99,711 10 107,234 2 Other service fees, net 59,099 36,643 61 51,846 14 Total Revenue 482,833 424,683 14 469,446 3











Operating Expenses









Compensation and related 144,981 137,165 6 144,563 0 Distribution 122,339 98,070 25 113,569 8 Systems and communications 24,719 23,843 4 26,023 (5) Professional service fees 23,399 20,307 15 20,239 16 Office and occupancy 9,704 10,328 (6) 10,129 (4) Advertising and promotional 7,001 7,785 (10) 5,264 33 Travel and related 4,677 4,058 15 4,665 0 Intangible asset related 3,475 3,230 8 3,556 (2) Other 6,964 9,470 (26) 11,986 (42) Total Operating Expenses 347,259 314,256 11 339,994 2 Operating Income 135,574 110,427 23 129,452 5











Nonoperating Income (Expenses)









Investment income (loss), net 7,886 5,037 57 14,105 (44) Debt expense (3,201) (3,187) 0 (3,182) 1 Other, net 73 54 35 (48) 252 Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 4,758 1,904 150 10,875 (56) Income before income taxes 140,332 112,331 25 140,327 0 Income tax provision 32,899 28,477 16 34,232 (4) Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 107,433 83,854 28 106,095 1 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 394 (862) 146 1,969 (80) Net Income $ 107,039 $ 84,716 26 % $ 104,126 3 %











Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.









Earnings Per Share1









Basic and diluted $ 1.39 $ 1.04 34 % $ 1.34 4 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic and Diluted 73,795 78,300

74,057

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.31

$ 0.34







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.8 million, $3.6 million and $4.7 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2025, Dec. 31, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2025, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)















Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024

% Change Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net

$ 1,199,236

$ 1,097,866

9 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

419,759

387,531

8 Other service fees, net

181,668

146,696

24 Total Revenue

1,800,663

1,632,093

10













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related

577,686

540,486

7 Distribution

434,391

382,327

14 Systems and communications

98,449

92,515

6 Professional service fees

80,814

78,353

3 Office and occupancy

39,695

39,946

(1) Advertising and promotional

22,986

24,090

(5) Travel and related

17,012

15,399

10 Intangible asset related

13,731

79,361

(83) Other

2,017

18,149

(89) Total Operating Expenses

1,286,781

1,270,626

1 Operating Income

513,882

361,467

42













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net

46,412

32,668

42 Debt expense

(12,732)

(12,665)

1 Other, net

(36)

139

(126) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

33,644

20,142

67 Income before income taxes

547,526

381,609

43 Income tax provision

133,431

113,179

18 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

414,095

268,430

54 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

10,796

116

NM Net Income

$ 403,299

$ 268,314

50 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted

$ 5.13

$ 3.23

59 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic

75,101

79,426



Diluted

75,103

79,430



Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 1.33

$ 2.21









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $18.1 million and $11.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 724,297 $ 641,042 Other current assets 139,495 140,310 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,183,612 1,132,699 Other long-term assets 181,933 170,633 Total Assets $ 2,229,337 $ 2,084,684





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 314,141 $ 289,193 Long-term debt 348,369 348,106 Other long-term liabilities 303,350 296,665 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 66,529 55,514 Equity excluding treasury stock 2,070,162 1,728,044 Treasury stock (873,214) (632,838) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,229,337 $ 2,084,684

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Equity











Beginning assets $ 94,656 $ 88,994 $ 83,609

$ 79,423 $ 79,291 Sales1 8,949 6,845 4,868

31,167 16,201 Redemptions1 (7,431) (6,975) (7,388)

(26,579) (26,856) Net sales (redemptions)1 1,518 (130) (2,520)

4,588 (10,655) Net exchanges 139 154 (39)

179 (29) Impact of foreign exchange2 107 (85) (1,313)

1,799 (1,143) Market gains and (losses)3 1,478 5,723 (314)

11,909 11,959 Ending assets $ 97,898 $ 94,656 $ 79,423

$ 97,898 $ 79,423













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 101,813 $ 98,687 $ 100,171

$ 98,059 $ 94,920 Sales1 5,891 7,545 6,400

24,647 25,590 Redemptions1 (8,687) (5,887) (7,345)

(28,514) (25,381) Net sales (redemptions)1 (2,796) 1,658 (945)

(3,867) 209 Net exchanges 15 (134) 35

(13) (163) Impact of foreign exchange2 6 (22) (160)

277 (141) Market gains and (losses)3 1,089 1,624 (1,042)

5,671 3,234 Ending assets $ 100,127 $ 101,813 $ 98,059

$ 100,127 $ 98,059













Alternative / Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 19,024 $ 20,738 $ 20,683

$ 18,864 $ 20,551 Sales1 724 670 618

3,261 2,584 Redemptions1 (592) (2,291) (1,487)

(4,458) (4,285) Net sales (redemptions)1 132 (1,621) (869)

(1,197) (1,701) Net exchanges 0 0 (1)

0 187 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 35 (341) (1,188)

1,317 (376) Market gains and (losses)3 (90) 248 239

8 203 Ending assets $ 19,101 $ 19,024 $ 18,864

$ 19,101 $ 18,864













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,940 $ 2,856 $ 2,958

$ 2,883 $ 2,867 Sales1 59 45 45

211 169 Redemptions1 (92) (92) (97)

(426) (416) Net sales (redemptions)1 (33) (47) (52)

(215) (247) Net exchanges (121) (3) 8

(124) 13 Market gains and (losses)3 68 134 (31)

310 250 Ending assets $ 2,854 $ 2,940 $ 2,883

$ 2,854 $ 2,883













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 218,433 $ 211,275 $ 207,421

$ 199,229 $ 197,629 Sales1 15,623 15,105 11,931

59,286 44,544 Redemptions1 (16,802) (15,245) (16,317)

(59,977) (56,938) Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,179) (140) (4,386)

(691) (12,394) Net exchanges 33 17 3

42 8 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 148 (448) (2,661)

3,393 (1,660) Market gains and (losses)3 2,545 7,729 (1,148)

17,898 15,646 Ending assets $ 219,980 $ 218,433 $ 199,229

$ 219,980 $ 199,229





1) For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 54,110 $ 40,546 $ 46,478 $ 55,335 $ 11,814 $ 7,210 $ 2,813 $ 127 $ 115,215 $ 103,218 Sales 5,661 3,288 4,017 1,874 682 42 59 0 10,419 5,204 Redemptions (5,278) (2,153) (5,015) (3,672) (450) (142) (92) 0 (10,835) (5,967) Net sales (redemptions) 383 1,135 (998) (1,798) 232 (100) (33) 0 (416) (763) Net exchanges 16 123 15 0 0 0 2 (123) 33 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 10 97 5 1 19 16 0 0 34 114 Market gains and (losses)3 469 1,009 473 616 20 (110) 68 0 1,030 1,515 Ending assets $ 54,988 $ 42,910 $ 45,973 $ 54,154 $ 12,085 $ 7,016 $ 2,850 $ 4 $ 115,896 $ 104,084























Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2025

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,752 $ 35,671 $ 45,550 $ 52,509 $ 11,501 $ 7,363 $ 2,764 $ 119 $ 103,567 $ 95,662 Sales 19,937 11,230 14,289 10,358 3,032 229 211 0 37,469 21,817 Redemptions (16,502) (10,077) (16,633) (11,881) (3,577) (881) (401) (25) (37,113) (22,864) Net sales (redemptions) 3,435 1,153 (2,344) (1,523) (545) (652) (190) (25) 356 (1,047) Net exchanges 63 116 (9) (4) 0 0 (1) (123) 53 (11) Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0 0 109 0 0 0 109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 833 966 158 119 747 570 0 0 1,738 1,655 Market gains and (losses)3 6,905 5,004 2,618 3,053 273 (265) 277 33 10,073 7,825 Ending assets $ 54,988 $ 42,910 $ 45,973 $ 54,154 $ 12,085 $ 7,016 $ 2,850 $ 4 $ 115,896 $ 104,084





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type (in millions)

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024













Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 115,215 $ 110,409 $ 106,799

$ 103,567 $ 101,530 Sales 10,419 9,018 7,704

37,469 27,834 Redemptions (10,835) (8,349) (8,392)

(37,113) (32,613) Net sales (redemptions) (416) 669 (688)

356 (4,779) Net exchanges 33 17 4

53 26 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 34 (294) (1,372)

1,738 (737) Market gains and (losses)2 1,030 4,414 (1,176)

10,073 7,527 Ending assets $ 115,896 $ 115,215 $ 103,567

$ 115,896 $ 103,567













Total Separate Accounts Assets3











Beginning assets $ 103,218 $ 100,866 $ 100,622

$ 95,662 $ 96,099 Sales4 5,204 6,087 4,227

21,817 16,710 Redemptions4 (5,967) (6,896) (7,925)

(22,864) (24,325) Net sales (redemptions)4 (763) (809) (3,698)

(1,047) (7,615) Net exchanges 0 0 (1)

(11) (18) Impact of foreign exchange1 114 (154) (1,289)

1,655 (923) Market gains and (losses)2 1,515 3,315 28

7,825 8,119 Ending assets $ 104,084 $ 103,218 $ 95,662

$ 104,084 $ 95,662













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 218,433 $ 211,275 $ 207,421

$ 199,229 $ 197,629 Sales4 15,623 15,105 11,931

59,286 44,544 Redemptions4 (16,802) (15,245) (16,317)

(59,977) (56,938) Net sales (redemptions)4 (1,179) (140) (4,386)

(691) (12,394) Net exchanges 33 17 3

42 8 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 0 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 148 (448) (2,661)

3,393 (1,660) Market gains and (losses)2 2,545 7,729 (1,148)

17,898 15,646 Ending assets $ 219,980 $ 218,433 $ 199,229

$ 219,980 $ 199,229





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 By Asset Class









Equity $ 97,898 $ 94,656 $ 88,994 $ 80,913 $ 79,423 Fixed-Income 100,127 101,813 98,687 99,486 98,059 Alternative / Private Markets 19,101 19,024 20,738 19,426 18,864 Multi-Asset 2,854 2,940 2,856 2,826 2,883 Total Long-Term Assets 219,980 218,433 211,275 202,651 199,229 Money Market 682,604 652,767 634,400 637,122 630,349 Total Managed Assets $ 902,584 $ 871,200 $ 845,675 $ 839,773 $ 829,578











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 54,988 $ 54,110 $ 49,359 $ 43,910 $ 43,752 Fixed-Income 45,973 46,478 45,415 45,800 45,550 Alternative / Private Markets 12,085 11,814 12,905 11,879 11,501 Multi-Asset 2,850 2,813 2,730 2,700 2,764 Total Long-Term Assets 115,896 115,215 110,409 104,289 103,567 Money Market 508,403 492,701 468,044 464,912 461,720 Total Fund Assets $ 624,299 $ 607,916 $ 578,453 $ 569,201 $ 565,287 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 42,910 $ 40,546 $ 39,635 $ 37,003 $ 35,671 Fixed-Income 54,154 55,335 53,272 53,686 52,509 Alternative / Private Markets 7,016 7,210 7,833 7,547 7,363 Multi-Asset 4 127 126 126 119 Total Long-Term Assets 104,084 103,218 100,866 98,362 95,662 Money Market 174,201 160,066 166,356 172,210 168,629 Total Separate Account Assets $ 278,285 $ 263,284 $ 267,222 $ 270,572 $ 264,291 Total Managed Assets $ 902,584 $ 871,200 $ 845,675 $ 839,773 $ 829,578

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 By Asset Class









Equity $ 96,404 $ 92,436 $ 83,564 $ 82,105 $ 82,247 Fixed-Income 100,855 99,206 98,365 99,360 98,254 Alternative / Private Markets 18,971 19,862 20,053 19,012 19,754 Multi-Asset 2,836 2,895 2,779 2,900 2,934 Total Long-Term Assets 219,066 214,399 204,761 203,377 203,189 Money Market 654,635 645,092 632,543 639,827 601,169 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 873,701 $ 859,491 $ 837,304 $ 843,204 $ 804,358 By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 55,101 $ 51,828 $ 45,965 $ 45,260 $ 45,261 Fixed-Income 46,116 45,743 44,972 45,715 45,654 Alternative / Private Markets 11,871 12,347 12,370 11,610 12,010 Multi-Asset 2,833 2,770 2,654 2,774 2,811 Total Long-Term Assets 115,921 112,688 105,961 105,359 105,736 Money Market 493,355 482,237 462,683 463,727 445,775 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 609,276 $ 594,925 $ 568,644 $ 569,086 $ 551,511 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 41,303 $ 40,608 $ 37,599 $ 36,845 $ 36,986 Fixed-Income 54,739 53,463 53,393 53,645 52,600 Alternative / Private Markets 7,100 7,515 7,683 7,402 7,744 Multi-Asset 3 125 125 126 123 Total Long-Term Assets 103,145 101,711 98,800 98,018 97,453 Money Market 161,280 162,855 169,860 176,100 155,394 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 264,425 $ 264,566 $ 268,660 $ 274,118 $ 252,847 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 873,701 $ 859,491 $ 837,304 $ 843,204 $ 804,358

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Year Ended (in millions)

Dec. 31, 2025

Dec. 31, 2024 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 88,627

$ 79,893 Fixed-Income

99,446

96,773 Alternative / Private Markets

19,474

20,250 Multi-Asset

2,853

2,902 Total Long-Term Assets

210,400

199,818 Money Market

643,025

588,653 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 853,425

$ 788,471 By Offering Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 49,538

$ 43,380 Fixed-Income

45,636

44,600 Alternative / Private Markets

12,049

12,292 Multi-Asset

2,758

2,766 Total Long-Term Assets

109,981

103,038 Money Market

475,501

429,273 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 585,482

$ 532,311 Separate Accounts:







Equity1

$ 39,089

$ 36,513 Fixed-Income

53,810

52,173 Alternative / Private Markets

7,425

7,958 Multi-Asset1

95

136 Total Long-Term Assets

100,419

96,780 Money Market

167,524

159,380 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 267,943

$ 256,160 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 853,425

$ 788,471





1) A Separate Account was reclassified from Multi-Asset to Equity. Average assets are represented under Multi-Asset for the quarters ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2025. Average assets are represented under Equity for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.