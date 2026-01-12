Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share Record Date: Jan. 23, 2026 Ex-Dividend Date: Jan. 23, 2026 Payable Date: Feb. 2, 2026 Amount Change From Previous Month $0.0450 $0.0000

In anticipation of the retirement of Lee Cunningham II, senior portfolio manager, on April 1, 2026, Federated Hermes will add two portfolio managers to Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund, effective Feb. 27, 2026. R.J. Gallo, Deputy CIO for Global Fixed Income and Senior Portfolio Manager, will remain on the fund.

Ann Ferentino, CFA, senior portfolio manager and co-head of the Municipal Bond Group. Ferentino has been with Federated Hermes for 31 years and has 28 years of investment experience.

Derek Plaski, CFA, associate portfolio manager and senior investment analyst. Plaski has nine years of investment experience, including seven years at Federated Hermes.

