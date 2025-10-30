Federated Hermes, Inc. reports record assets under management with third quarter 2025 earnings

Total assets under management reach a record $871.2 billion

Money market assets reach a record $652.8 billion; fixed-income assets reach a record $101.8 billion

Q3 2025 earnings per diluted share of $1.34

Board declares $0.34 per share dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $1.34 for Q3 2025, compared to $1.06 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $104.1 million for Q3 2025, compared to $87.5 million for Q3 2024.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $871.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2025, up $70.7 billion or 9% from $800.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2024 and up $25.5 billion or 3% from $845.7 billion at June 30, 2025. Total average managed assets for Q3 2025 were $859.5 billion, up $66.0 billion or 8% from $793.5 billion for Q3 2024 and up $22.2 billion or 3% from $837.3 billion for Q2 2025.

"We saw record net sales of equity funds in the third quarter, driven by continued interest in our MDT equity and alternative quantitative investment offerings—a broad suite of quantitative investment solutions that employ a disciplined, bottom-up investment approach that fits a variety of portfolio structures as core or complementary strategies," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "In the declining rate environment of the third quarter, investors with interest in capital preservation and liquidity continued to rely on our money market offerings. They also turned to our microshort and ultrashort funds, which are a step further out the yield curve and pursue higher yields than money market strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.34 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov. 14, 2025 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 7, 2025. During Q3 2025, Federated Hermes purchased 20,808 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock due to employee restricted stock forfeitures.

Equity assets were $94.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2025, up $11.1 billion or 13% from $83.6 billion at Sept. 30, 2024 and up $5.7 billion or 6% from $89.0 billion at June 30, 2025. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2025 on a net basis were Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Growth Fund, Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Large Cap Value Fund.

Fixed-income assets were a record $101.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2025, up $1.6 billion or 2% from $100.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2024 and up $3.1 billion or 3% from $98.7 billion at June 30, 2025. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2025 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Sustainable Global Investment Grade Credit Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Fund and Federated Hermes Short Term Income Fund.

Alternative/private markets assets were $19.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2025, down $1.7 billion or 8% from $20.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2024 and down $1.7 billion or 8% from $20.7 billion at June 30, 2025.

Money market assets were a record $652.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2025, up $59.8 billion or 10% from $593.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2024 and up $18.4 billion or 3% from $634.4 billion at June 30, 2025. Money market fund assets were a record $492.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2025, up $52.3 billion or 12% from $440.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2024 and up $24.7 billion or 5% from $468.0 billion at June 30, 2025.

Financial Summary

Q3 2025 vs. Q3 2024

Revenue increased $61.0 million or 15% primarily due to an increase in revenue resulting from higher average money market and equity assets.

During Q3 2025, Federated Hermes derived 52% of its revenue from money market assets, 46% from long-term assets (29% from equity, 11% from fixed-income, and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset) and 2% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $43.3 million or 15% primarily due to a $17.7 million increase in distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets, an increase in Other expense of $13.7 million primarily due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and a $8.5 million increase in Compensation and related expense primarily related to higher incentive compensation.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net for Q3 2025 was flat, as compared to the same period in 2024.

Q3 2025 vs. Q2 2025

Revenue increased $44.6 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets.

Operating expenses increased $32.2 million or 10% including a $14.3 million increase in Other expense primarily due to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and a $14.2 million increase in Distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $2.9 million primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2025 as compared to the increase in the market value of the investments in Q2 2025.

YTD 2025 vs. YTD 2024

Revenue increased $110.4 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in revenue from higher average money market and equity assets.

For the first nine months of 2025, Federated Hermes derived 53% of its revenue from money market assets, 45% from long-term assets (28% from equity assets, 11% from fixed-income assets and 6% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), and 2% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $16.8 million or 2% primarily due to lower intangible asset related expense resulting from the $66.3 million impairment of an intangible asset in Q2 2024 associated with the 2018 acquisition of Federated Hermes Limited and a $13.6 million decrease in Other expense primarily due to a value added tax (VAT) refund received in Q1 2025 related to amended VAT filings in the U.K. These decreases were partially offset by a $29.4 million increase in Compensation and related expense primarily due to higher incentive compensation and a $27.8 million increase in Distribution expenses resulting primarily from higher average managed money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $10.6 million primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the increase in the market value of investments for the same period in 2024.

Earnings call information

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the About section of FederatedHermes.com/us at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 31, 2025. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 53063. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com/us for one year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a global leader in active investment management, with $871.2 billion in assets under management1. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers2 in the industry. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered separately managed accounts3. For more information, including an analyst presentation, which is updated periodically, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

1) As of Sept. 30, 2025.

2) Morningstar, Sept. 30, 2025. Based on U.S. fund flows rankings.

3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli,Q2 2025.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.



Cautionary statements

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investment strategies and uses, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and asset mix constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can include statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and are typically identified by words or phrases such as "trend," "forecast," "project," "predict," "potential," "approximate," "opportunity," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "current," "intention," "estimate," "position," "projection," "plan," "assume," "continue," "remain," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "can," "may" and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement, and Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results, are inherently subject to significant business, market, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Federated Hermes' control. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, the ability of the company to sustain offering demand, the timing and level of offering sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, and asset levels, flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended %

Change

Q3 2024

to Q3

2025

Quarter Ended %

Change

Q2 2025

to Q3

2025

Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024

June 30, 2025 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 310,366 $ 274,621 13 %

$ 287,435 8 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 107,234 97,687 10

101,657 5 Other service fees, net 51,846 36,148 43

35,752 45 Total Revenue 469,446 408,456 15

424,844 10













Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 144,563 136,027 6

144,872 0 Distribution 113,569 95,859 18

99,399 14 Systems and communications 26,023 23,656 10

23,481 11 Professional service fees 20,239 19,849 2

18,628 9 Office and occupancy 10,129 9,884 2

9,910 2 Advertising and promotional 5,264 5,378 (2)

6,146 (14) Travel and related 4,665 4,221 11

4,117 13 Intangible asset related 3,556 3,504 1

3,503 2 Other 11,986 (1,664) NM

(2,296) NM Total Operating Expenses 339,994 296,714 15

307,760 10 Operating Income 129,452 111,742 16

117,084 11













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 14,105 14,015 1

16,947 (17) Debt expense (3,182) (3,170) 0

(3,170) 0 Other, net (48) 16 (400)

(35) (37) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 10,875 10,861 0

13,742 (21) Income before income taxes 140,327 122,603 14

130,826 7 Income tax provision 34,232 32,262 6

34,135 0 Net income including the noncontrolling interests

in subsidiaries 106,095 90,341 17

96,691 10 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the

noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 1,969 2,803 (30)

5,691 (65) Net Income $ 104,126 $ 87,538 19 %

$ 91,000 14 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic and diluted $ 1.34 $ 1.06 26 %

$ 1.16 16 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic 74,057 78,690



75,064

Diluted 74,057 78,706



75,072

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.31



$ 0.34







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $4.7 million, $3.7 million and $4.1 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2025, Sept. 30, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 885,261 $ 809,537 9 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 310,000 287,819 8 Other service fees, net 122,569 110,054 11 Total Revenue 1,317,830 1,207,410 9







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 432,705 403,321 7 Distribution 312,052 284,257 10 Systems and communications 73,730 68,672 7 Professional service fees 57,415 58,046 (1) Office and occupancy 29,991 29,617 1 Advertising and promotional 15,985 16,306 (2) Travel and related 12,335 11,341 9 Intangible asset related 10,255 76,131 (87) Other (4,946) 8,679 (157) Total Operating Expenses 939,522 956,370 (2) Operating Income 378,308 251,040 51







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 38,527 27,630 39 Debt expense (9,531) (9,478) 1 Other, net (110) 85 (229) Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 28,886 18,237 58 Income before income taxes 407,194 269,277 51 Income tax provision 100,532 84,701 19 Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 306,662 184,576 66 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 10,402 978 NM Net Income $ 296,260 $ 183,598 61 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted $ 3.75 $ 2.20 70 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic 75,541 79,804

Diluted 75,544 79,809

Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.99 $ 1.90







1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $13.3 million and $8.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025 and Sept. 30, 2024, respectively, was excluded from the computation of earnings per share.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 647,391 $ 641,042 Other current assets 154,945 140,310 Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,195,992 1,132,699 Other long-term assets 183,942 170,633 Total Assets $ 2,182,270 $ 2,084,684





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 256,400 $ 289,193 Long-term debt 348,303 348,106 Other long-term liabilities 326,766 296,665 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 63,515 55,514 Equity excluding treasury stock 1,993,883 1,728,044 Treasury stock (806,597) (632,838) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,182,270 $ 2,084,684

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024

Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024 Equity











Beginning assets $ 88,994 $ 80,913 $ 77,851

$ 79,423 $ 79,291 Sales1 6,845 7,961 3,607

22,218 11,333 Redemptions1 (6,975) (6,180) (5,046)

(19,148) (19,468) Net sales (redemptions)1 (130) 1,781 (1,439)

3,070 (8,135) Net exchanges 154 0 (4)

40 10 Impact of foreign exchange2 (85) 1,023 725

1,692 170 Market gains and (losses)3 5,723 5,277 6,476

10,431 12,273 Ending assets $ 94,656 $ 88,994 $ 83,609

$ 94,656 $ 83,609













Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 98,687 $ 99,486 $ 95,294

$ 98,059 $ 94,920 Sales1 7,545 5,267 7,345

18,756 19,190 Redemptions1 (5,887) (7,652) (5,942)

(19,827) (18,036) Net sales (redemptions)1 1,658 (2,385) 1,403

(1,071) 1,154 Net exchanges (134) 5 (12)

(28) (198) Impact of foreign exchange2 (22) 208 98

271 19 Market gains and (losses)3 1,624 1,373 3,388

4,582 4,276 Ending assets $ 101,813 $ 98,687 $ 100,171

$ 101,813 $ 100,171













Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets $ 20,738 $ 19,426 $ 20,061

$ 18,864 $ 20,551 Sales1 670 782 558

2,537 1,966 Redemptions1 (2,291) (551) (881)

(3,866) (2,798) Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,621) 231 (323)

(1,329) (832) Net exchanges 0 (1) 12

0 188 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 109 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 (341) 1,091 1,017

1,282 812 Market gains and (losses)3 248 (118) (84)

98 (36) Ending assets $ 19,024 $ 20,738 $ 20,683

$ 19,024 $ 20,683













Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 2,856 $ 2,826 $ 2,876

$ 2,883 $ 2,867 Sales1 45 44 38

152 124 Redemptions1 (92) (137) (94)

(334) (319) Net sales (redemptions)1 (47) (93) (56)

(182) (195) Net exchanges (3) (2) 4

(3) 5 Market gains and (losses)3 134 125 134

242 281 Ending assets $ 2,940 $ 2,856 $ 2,958

$ 2,940 $ 2,958













Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets $ 211,275 $ 202,651 $ 196,082

$ 199,229 $ 197,629 Sales1 15,105 14,054 11,548

43,663 32,613 Redemptions1 (15,245) (14,520) (11,963)

(43,175) (40,621) Net sales (redemptions)1 (140) (466) (415)

488 (8,008) Net exchanges 17 2 0

9 5 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 109 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 (448) 2,322 1,840

3,245 1,001 Market gains and (losses)3 7,729 6,657 9,914

15,353 16,794 Ending assets $ 218,433 $ 211,275 $ 207,421

$ 218,433 $ 207,421





1) For certain accounts, including separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated assets under management (AUM) into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Offering Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2025

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 49,359 $ 39,635 $ 45,415 $ 53,272 $ 12,905 $ 7,833 $ 2,730 $ 126 $ 110,409 $ 100,866 Sales 4,797 2,048 3,556 3,989 620 50 45 0 9,018 6,087 Redemptions (3,386) (3,589) (3,090) (2,797) (1,786) (505) (87) (5) (8,349) (6,896) Net sales (redemptions) 1,411 (1,541) 466 1,192 (1,166) (455) (42) (5) 669 (809) Net exchanges 154 0 (134) 0 0 0 (3) 0 17 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 (82) (3) (18) (4) (194) (147) 0 0 (294) (154) Market gains and (losses)3 3,268 2,455 749 875 269 (21) 128 6 4,414 3,315 Ending assets $ 54,110 $ 40,546 $ 46,478 $ 55,335 $ 11,814 $ 7,210 $ 2,813 $ 127 $ 115,215 $ 103,218























Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,752 $ 35,671 $ 45,550 $ 52,509 $ 11,501 $ 7,363 $ 2,764 $ 119 $ 103,567 $ 95,662 Sales 14,276 7,942 10,272 8,484 2,350 187 152 0 27,050 16,613 Redemptions (11,224) (7,924) (11,618) (8,209) (3,127) (739) (309) (25) (26,278) (16,897) Net sales (redemptions) 3,052 18 (1,346) 275 (777) (552) (157) (25) 772 (284) Net exchanges 47 (7) (24) (4) 0 0 (3) 0 20 (11) Acquisition-related 0 0 0 0 109 0 0 0 109 0 Impact of foreign exchange2 823 869 153 118 728 554 0 0 1,704 1,541 Market gains and (losses)3 6,436 3,995 2,145 2,437 253 (155) 209 33 9,043 6,310 Ending assets $ 54,110 $ 40,546 $ 46,478 $ 55,335 $ 11,814 $ 7,210 $ 2,813 $ 127 $ 115,215 $ 103,218





1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Offering Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024

Sept. 30, 2025 Sept. 30, 2024 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 110,409 $ 104,289 $ 101,247

$ 103,567 $ 101,530 Sales 9,018 8,753 6,646

27,050 20,130 Redemptions (8,349) (9,166) (7,234)

(26,278) (24,221) Net sales (redemptions) 669 (413) (588)

772 (4,091) Net exchanges 17 3 14

20 22 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 109 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 (294) 1,313 1,060

1,704 635 Market gains and (losses)2 4,414 5,108 5,066

9,043 8,703 Ending assets $ 115,215 $ 110,409 $ 106,799

$ 115,215 $ 106,799













Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets $ 100,866 $ 98,362 $ 94,835

$ 95,662 $ 96,099 Sales4 6,087 5,301 4,902

16,613 12,483 Redemptions4 (6,896) (5,354) (4,729)

(16,897) (16,400) Net sales (redemptions)4 (809) (53) 173

(284) (3,917) Net exchanges 0 (1) (14)

(11) (17) Impact of foreign exchange1 (154) 1,009 780

1,541 366 Market gains and (losses)2 3,315 1,549 4,848

6,310 8,091 Ending assets $ 103,218 $ 100,866 $ 100,622

$ 103,218 $ 100,622













Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets $ 211,275 $ 202,651 $ 196,082

$ 199,229 $ 197,629 Sales4 15,105 14,054 11,548

43,663 32,613 Redemptions4 (15,245) (14,520) (11,963)

(43,175) (40,621) Net sales (redemptions)4 (140) (466) (415)

488 (8,008) Net exchanges 17 2 0

9 5 Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0 109 0

109 0 Impact of foreign exchange1 (448) 2,322 1,840

3,245 1,001 Market gains and (losses)2 7,729 6,657 9,914

15,353 16,794 Ending assets $ 218,433 $ 211,275 $ 207,421

$ 218,433 $ 207,421





1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed offerings. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 By Asset Class









Equity $ 94,656 $ 88,994 $ 80,913 $ 79,423 $ 83,609 Fixed-income 101,813 98,687 99,486 98,059 100,171 Alternative / private markets 19,024 20,738 19,426 18,864 20,683 Multi-asset 2,940 2,856 2,826 2,883 2,958 Total long-term assets 218,433 211,275 202,651 199,229 207,421 Money market 652,767 634,400 637,122 630,349 593,030 Total Managed Assets $ 871,200 $ 845,675 $ 839,773 $ 829,578 $ 800,451











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 54,110 $ 49,359 $ 43,910 $ 43,752 $ 45,391 Fixed-income 46,478 45,415 45,800 45,550 46,027 Alternative / private markets 11,814 12,905 11,879 11,501 12,558 Multi-asset 2,813 2,730 2,700 2,764 2,823 Total long-term assets 115,215 110,409 104,289 103,567 106,799 Money market 492,701 468,044 464,912 461,720 440,397 Total Fund Assets $ 607,916 $ 578,453 $ 569,201 $ 565,287 $ 547,196 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 40,546 $ 39,635 $ 37,003 $ 35,671 $ 38,218 Fixed-income 55,335 53,272 53,686 52,509 54,144 Alternative / private markets 7,210 7,833 7,547 7,363 8,125 Multi-asset 127 126 126 119 135 Total long-term assets 103,218 100,866 98,362 95,662 100,622 Money market 160,066 166,356 172,210 168,629 152,633 Total Separate Account Assets $ 263,284 $ 267,222 $ 270,572 $ 264,291 $ 253,255 Total Managed Assets $ 871,200 $ 845,675 $ 839,773 $ 829,578 $ 800,451

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Sept. 30, 2024 By Asset Class









Equity $ 92,436 $ 83,564 $ 82,105 $ 82,247 $ 80,220 Fixed-income 99,206 98,365 99,360 98,254 97,563 Alternative / private markets 19,862 20,053 19,012 19,754 20,455 Multi-asset 2,895 2,779 2,900 2,934 2,910 Total long-term assets 214,399 204,761 203,377 203,189 201,148 Money market 645,092 632,543 639,827 601,169 592,304 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 859,491 $ 837,304 $ 843,204 $ 804,358 $ 793,452











By Offering Type









Funds:









Equity $ 51,828 $ 45,965 $ 45,260 $ 45,261 $ 43,632 Fixed-income 45,743 44,972 45,715 45,654 44,977 Alternative / private markets 12,347 12,370 11,610 12,010 12,451 Multi-asset 2,770 2,654 2,774 2,811 2,775 Total long-term assets 112,688 105,961 105,359 105,736 103,835 Money market 482,237 462,683 463,727 445,775 436,418 Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 594,925 $ 568,644 $ 569,086 $ 551,511 $ 540,253 Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 40,608 $ 37,599 $ 36,845 $ 36,986 $ 36,588 Fixed-income 53,463 53,393 53,645 52,600 52,586 Alternative / private markets 7,515 7,683 7,402 7,744 8,004 Multi-asset 125 125 126 123 135 Total long-term assets 101,711 98,800 98,018 97,453 97,313 Money market 162,855 169,860 176,100 155,394 155,886 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 264,566 $ 268,660 $ 274,118 $ 252,847 $ 253,199 Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 859,491 $ 837,304 $ 843,204 $ 804,358 $ 793,452

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

Sept. 30, 2025

Sept. 30, 2024 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 86,035

$ 79,108 Fixed-income

98,977

96,280 Alternative / private markets

19,642

20,415 Multi-asset

2,858

2,891 Total long-term assets

207,512

198,694 Money market

639,154

584,482 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 846,666

$ 783,176









By Offering Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 47,684

$ 42,754 Fixed-income

45,477

44,248 Alternative / private markets

12,109

12,386 Multi-asset

2,733

2,751 Total long-term assets

108,003

102,139 Money market

469,549

423,773 Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 577,552

$ 525,912 Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 38,351

$ 36,354 Fixed-income

53,500

52,032 Alternative / private markets

7,533

8,029 Multi-asset

125

140 Total long-term assets

99,509

96,555 Money market

169,605

160,709 Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 269,114

$ 257,264 Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 846,666

$ 783,176

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.