Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Record Date: Oct. 23, 2020 Ex-Dividend Date: Oct. 22, 2020 Payable Date: Nov. 2, 2020







Tax-Free Dividend Per Share Amount Change From

Previous Month $0.054 $ --

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedInvestors.com .

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a leading global investment manager with $628.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 162 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

