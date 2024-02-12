Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund declares dividend

News provided by

Federated Hermes, Inc.

12 Feb, 2024, 09:05 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) has declared a dividend. The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, this fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

Tax-Free Dividend Per Share

Record Date:

 Feb. 23, 2024      

Ex-Dividend Date:

 Feb. 22, 2024

Payable Date:

 March 1, 2024

Amount

Change From Previous Month

$0.0350

$0.0000

Investors can view additional portfolio information in the Products section of FederatedHermes.com/us.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active, responsible investment management, with $757.6 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2023. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 10,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

###

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

Also from this source

Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings

Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2023 of...
Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Month-end portfolio data now available for Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today announced that monthly fund composition and performance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Mutual Funds

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.