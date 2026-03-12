Federated Hermes wins 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for category-leading risk‑adjusted performance

PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, a global leader in active investing, announced today that four of its strategies were recognized by the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026 US for delivering consistently strong risk‑adjusted performance across multiple time periods. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. All evaluations were calculated for periods ended Nov. 30, 2025.

"Federated Hermes entered 2026 with record assets under management, attributable in part to the strength of our portfolios' performance," said John B. Fisher, president and CEO, Federated Advisory Companies. "Our disciplined investment approach continues to support clients' evolving needs across asset classes and styles."

Continued best-in-classification recognition for MDT quantitative strategies, Multi-Asset Group and fixed-income Managed Account Pool (MAP)

For the second consecutive year, Federated MDTA LLC (Federated Hermes MDT Advisers) received multiple Lipper Fund Awards. The MDT investment team—Daniel Mahr (head of MDT Group), Damien Zhang (head of MDT Research), Frederick Konopka (portfolio and trading manager), and John Paul Lewicke (research manager)—uses a disciplined, bottom‑up quantitative investment process designed to remove human bias from stock selection. Federated Hermes' US quantitative platform manages $30 billion across mutual funds, ETFs, institutional accounts, SMAs and CITs.

Federated Hermes Multi-Asset Group returned to the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for the third time in four years following awards for the Best Mixed Assets Large Family Fund Group Over Three Years in 2023 and Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Conservative Funds category in 2024. With a key investment team comprising portfolio managers and analysts across value equity, quantitative research, multi-asset solutions, domestic and international fixed income, and high yield, the $673.4 million Federated Hermes Capital Income Fund balances income opportunities and risk across markets and sectors through active management.

2026 marks the second consecutive Lipper Fund Award for Federated Hermes Corporate Bond Strategy Portfolio, a Managed Account Pool (MAPs) utilized by Federated Hermes Separately Managed Accounts. Portfolio Managers Jerome Conner, CFA, and Brian Ruffner bring a combined 57 years of experience, representing Federated Hermes' deep and experienced fixed-income team that leverages a collaborative process to manage more than $100 billion in fund and separate account assets.

Top-performing funds and categories

Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund

R6 shares: Outperformed 99.6% of share classes and 98.8% of portfolios in the Mid-Cap Growth Funds category over the five‑year period

IS shares: Outperformed 99.5% of share classes and 98.6% of portfolios over the 10‑year period

Strategy: Seeks appreciation of capital by investing primarily in U.S. mid‑cap common stocks with strong growth potential

Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund (IS shares)

Outperformed 99.7% of share classes and 99.2% of portfolios in the Multi‑Cap Core category over 10 years

Strategy: Seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stock of U.S. companies, using a whole market, all-cap/all-style approach

Federated Hermes Capital Income Fund (IS shares)

Outperformed 99.6% of share classes and 98.7% of portfolios for three‑year period in the Mixed‑Asset Target Allocation Conservative category

Key investment team: Led by Michael Jura and Stephen Gutch , CFA, includes Steve Chiavarone , CFA; Jerome Conner , CFA; Damian McIntyre , CFA, FRM, CAIA; Todd Abraham , CFA; Kathryn Glass , CFA; and Ihab Salib , CFA

and , CFA, includes , CFA; , CFA; , CFA, FRM, CAIA; , CFA; , CFA; and , CFA Strategy: Seeks current income and long-term growth of income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective, by investing in both equity and fixed-income securities that have relatively high current income potential

Federated Hermes Corporate Bond Strategy Portfolio, a Managed Account Pool (MAPs) utilized by Federated Hermes Separately Managed Accounts

Outperformed 99.4% of share classes and 97.8% of portfolios in Corporate Debt Funds BBB‑Rated category for 10 years

Strategy: Seeks to provide total return by primarily investing in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade, corporate fixed-income securities

Firm overview

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is a global leader in active investment management, with $902.6 billion in assets under management, as of Dec. 31, 2025. We deliver investment solutions that help investors target a broad range of outcomes and provide equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries worldwide. Our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes has more than 2,000 employees in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com/us.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Evaluations are calculated for the periods ended Nov. 30, 2025.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

In the Mid-Cap Growth Funds category, Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund (FGSKX, R6 shares) outperformed 267 share classes and 80 portfolios over the five-year period; and (FGSIX, IS shares) outperformed 203 share classes and 69 portfolios over the 10-year period.

Multi-Cap Core Funds category: Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund (QKACX, IS shares) outperformed 303 share classes and 131 portfolios over the 10-year period.

Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Conservative Funds category: Federated Hermes Capital Income Fund (CAPSX, IS shares) outperformed 266 share classes and 76 portfolios for the three-year period.

Corporate Debt Funds BBB-Rated category: Federated Hermes Corporate Bond Strategy Portfolio, a Managed Account Pool (MAPs) utilized by Federated Hermes Separately Managed Accounts, outperformed 167 share classes and 44 portfolios for the 10-year period.

Assets referenced in press release are as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Bond prices are sensitive to changes in interest rates, and a rise in interest rates can cause a decline in their prices.

Mid-capitalization companies often have narrower markets and limited managerial and financial resources compared to larger and more established companies.

Growth stocks tend to have higher valuations and thus are typically more volatile than value stocks. Growth stocks also may not pay dividends or may pay lower dividends than value stocks.

The quantitative models and analysis used by the MDT funds may perform differently than expected and negatively affect fund performance.

The value of equity securities in the MDT and Capital Income funds' portfolios will fluctuate and, as a result, the funds' share prices may decline. Equity securities may decline in value because of an increase in interest rates or changes in the stock market.

Other classes of shares are available whose performance will vary due to different charges and expenses.

Mutual funds are subject to risks and fluctuate in value.

Managed Account Pools (MAPs) are unique mutual fund pools of securities specially designed to provide diversification to separately managed accounts. Because these pools are highly liquid, they enhance the ability of separately managed account portfolios to quickly and efficiently respond to changing market conditions. All fees are charged at the managed account level, so the MAPs have zero advisory fees and reimburse all ordinary operating expenses (excluding those of any other funds in which the MAPs invest, if applicable). MAPs are available only in conjunction with Federated Hermes Separately Managed Accounts.

Diversification does not assure a profit nor protect against loss.

Investors should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a summary prospectus or prospectus containing this and other information, contact us or visit FederatedHermes.com/us. Please carefully read the summary prospectus or prospectus before investing.

Separately managed accounts are available through Federated Investment Counseling and Federated MDTA LLC, each a registered investment adviser.

Federated Securities Corp.is Distributor of the Federated Hermes Funds.

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.