Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa Welcomes Greta Thunberg to New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed entrepreneur and innovator, Federico Pignatelli della Leonessa, announced today a warm welcome to New York for teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg. At only 16 years old, Thunberg completed her voyage across the Atlantic on a sailboat using only natural elements of sea and wind as power, to reinforce her commitment to anti-pollution initiatives.

Passionate about the treatment of our planet and key environmental causes, Pignatelli della Leonessa went on to offer his state of the art studio complex, PIER59 STUDIOS, for the activist as a further platform for her commendable endeavor.

"We can no longer should ignore the fact that our planet is in a state of crisis," stated Mr. Pignatelli della Leonessa. "By drawing attention to the key issues that our global ecosystem faces today, Miss Thunberg is a meaningful agent of change, representing the next generation that will live in our dying Planet."

"As founder of PIER59 STUDIOS, I want to warmly welcome her, and invite her to use our facilities as a platform should she need it while in New York City. As also the founder of The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt, I want to assure her that she has the support of the agency, and the models and artists that fall under its umbrella," Pignatelli della Leonessa continues, "Anyone who calls our Planet their "Home", must now take strong actions in support of urgent and radical change!"

No stranger to standing up for public causes, Pignatelli della Leonessa is also known for his work surrounding the Model's Bill of Rights. "The fashion industry is a powerful force. Designers and models are powerful influencers and can contribute to changes. We have strength in numbers. And we as a whole industry are stepping up to make a difference."

"I compliment Ms. Thunberg's bravery and intelligence," Pignatelli della Leonessa went out to say. "She needs to know that we, at Art&Fashion Group, PIER59 STUDIOS and The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt, all stand behind her."

About Pier59 Studios

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli and his Art and Fashion Group Corporation, Pier59 Studios is a 110,000 square-foot premier photography and multimedia studio located at Chelsea Piers in New York City. As the largest photography facility and multimedia single complex in the World, the space is equipped with state of the art technology and accommodates the needs of photographers, designers, advertising agencies and television and film production companies. Pier59 Studios features eleven column-free studio spaces, including a 6,500 square-foot sound stage constructed for live performances, special events, video and commercial projects. Nine Studios are naturally lit and contain retractable walls. For more information please visit www.pier59studios.com .

About The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt

The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is a high-end boutique women's agency, with headquarters located in the Iconic Pier59 Studios at Chelsea Piers in NYC in addition to our offices in LA and Miami. Our focus is on discovering new talent and managing each individual to cultivate a successful and safe long-term career. In maintaining a very select roster, The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is able to offer a personalized level of service to each and every model we represent. The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is also on the forefront of changing the way models are being paid. Payments are made regularly in no more than 60 days from invoice of completed work, regardless if clients have paid or not.

Owned by Federico Pignatelli, The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is part of the Art & Fashion Group Company which includes the iconic Pier59 Studios which boasts the highest caliber of international fashion and advertising clients in the world. With the ability to call on strong and distinctive relationships within the fashion community, The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt has an exceptional edge over other model and talent agencies. With our in-house access to the Pier59 Studio Group's state of the art digital, production and studio teams we are able to develop talent and create content that looks to the future of video and social media branding. The INDUSTRY Model Mgmt is a place that never ceases to inspire both its agents and models alike.

