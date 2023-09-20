FedEx Freight's Nickles Claims TMCSuperTech Grand Championship

News provided by

American Trucking Associations

20 Sep, 2023, 10:22 ET

FedEx Sweeps National Technician Skills Competition Podium and Team Titles

CLEVELAND, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doug Nickles, a FedEx Freight technician from East Moline, Illinois, was crowned TMCSuperTech Grand Champion here at the American Trucking Associations' Technology & Maintenance Councils' National Technicians Skills Competitions.

"Winning TMCSuperTech is a tremendous achievement and clearly demonstrates Doug's dedication to service and professionalism," said TMC Executive Director Robert Braswell. "As always, this competition brings out the best in our industry and Doug, and the rest of his FedEx Freight teammates rose to the occasion, providing real examples of the knowledge and skills needed to keep this industry moving. On behalf of ATA and TMC, I want to congratulate Doug, and thank all our competitors who make this such a special event."

Nickles was joined by fellow FedEx Freight technician, 2019 TMCSuperTech Grand Champion Kelby Bentley, in winning the team title at this year's competition.

FedEx Freight's Wesley Salley, Round Rock, Texas, placed second and Bentley placed third giving FedEx Freight a clean sweep of the podium.

Elsewhere in the competition, Timothy Rose, a student at Ferris State University, won the TMCFutureTech National Student Technician Skills Competition, with fellow Bulldog Maxwell Chatman finishing second and Northwest Technical Institute's Joshua Waldrep placing third.

In the TMCSuperTech Light and Medium Vehicle track competition, FedEx Freight's Philip Barlow repeated as champion, with Zachary Nikorak and Alan Snyder, both of Cox Automotive Mobility, finishing second and third respectively.

FedEx Freight's Cory Westfall also repeated as champion of the TMCSuperTech Trailer Track competition, with Michael Kerfoot Jr., of Cox Automotive placing second for a second straight year and Issac Perez of FedEx Freight placing third.

A full list of station winners will be available at https://tmc.trucking.org/news.

By providing leadership support and opportunities to collaborate, TMC helps members develop the industry's best practices that address the critical truck technology and maintenance issues that have the greatest impact on truck fleets. For more than 60 years, TMC's member-driven Recommended Maintenance and Engineering Practices have been setting the standards that help trucking companies specify and maintain their fleets more effectively. Follow TMC on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward 

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Also from this source

ATA Truck Tonnage Index Rose 0.2% in August

ATA Truck Tonnage Index Decreased 0.8% in July

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.