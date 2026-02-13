FedEx Joins Hedera Council to Support the Future of Digital Global Supply Chains

Contributing the company's extensive operational expertise and perspective to support cooperative approaches to distributed infrastructure.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today announced joining Hedera Council , a governing body made up of leading global organizations dedicated to fostering trust, security, and innovation on the Hedera network. FedEx joins the Council to help advance trusted digital infrastructure that can support the evolving lifecycle of global shipments and make supply chains smarter for everyone.

FedEx's participation in Hedera Council reflects its long-term strategic focus on enabling global commerce to operate increasingly at the speed of data rather than the speed of paper or physical checkpoints. As supply chains become more digitally integrated, trusted data infrastructure is expected to play a growing role in supporting automation, enhanced digital visibility, and continuous compliance, while maintaining strong governance and risk controls across complex international trade environments.

Hedera's public, enterprise-grade distributed ledger technology (DLT) provides a governed trust and notarization layer designed to support interoperable, multi-platform digital ecosystems while allowing enterprises to retain control of high-volume and sensitive operational data within their own environments.

Through its role on the Hedera Council, FedEx intends to contribute operational expertise and architectural perspective to support open, cooperative approaches to distributed infrastructure that enable the long-term digital evolution of global supply chains, including:

Helping advance trusted digital infrastructure for the future of global supply chains

Reducing friction in cross-border commerce by enabling secure, shared data verification across organizations and jurisdictions

"The digital transformation of global supply chains is inevitable," said Vishal Talwar, executive vice president, chief digital and information officer of FedEx Corp., and president of FedEx Dataworks. "As supply chains become increasingly digital-native, trusted data must be shared and verified across many parties without increasing risk or centralizing control. Hedera provides a neutral, enterprise-grade trust layer that enables verification at global scale, while allowing organizations like FedEx to continue building differentiated capabilities on top."

"We are proud to welcome FedEx to the Council," said Tom Sylvester, president of Hedera Council. "FedEx brings deep operational insight into global logistics and commerce, and their perspective will be valuable as the industry transitions toward digitally native supply chains. We look forward to working together to advance trusted, interoperable data verification that supports collaboration across industries and jurisdictions."

As a Council member, FedEx will operate a node on the Hedera network and will hold equal voting rights alongside other members, participating directly in the governance of Hedera software and services.

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. With annual revenue of $90 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions utilizing its flexible, efficient, and intelligent global network. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 500,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.

About Hedera Council

Hedera Council is a globally distributed governing body composed of the world's leading organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, banks, web3 innovators, and top universities, that govern the Hedera network. With members spanning diverse industries and regions, the council ensures decentralized, collusion-resistant governance.

Council members run network nodes and approve core updates, maintaining the security and integrity of the Hedera network. This trusted governance model sets Hedera apart as the enterprise-grade public network for scalable, secure, and transparent applications.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hedera Council