FedEx St. Jude Angels & Stars Giving Campaign runs now through June 30 to raise awareness, support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

MIAMI, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- This summer is blasting off with the FedEx St. Jude Angels & Stars Giving Campaign for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® from now through June 30, with an online auction going live on June 10.

Now in its 19th year, the campaign replaces the annual FedEx St. Jude Angels & Stars gala in Miami to celebrate the momentous connection St. Jude Children's Research Hospital shares with Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian flight to space that is scheduled to depart from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

On board the flight will be Hayley Arceneaux, a pediatric cancer survivor who now works for St. Jude as a physician assistant. She recently shared that she is grateful to be part of the space mission because it sends this important message to the kids at St. Jude: A cancer survivor can do things they never dreamed possible, even go to space.

Thanks to generous donors through giving campaigns like this one, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

"When people support this historic mission, they're supporting the healing mission of St. Jude, to find cures for catastrophic diseases, and to treat some of the sickest children in the world, regardless of race or creed or their family's ability to pay," she said.

In addition to making a tax-deductible donation to St. Jude and participating in the online auction from June 10-24, participants may purchase a once-in-a-lifetime Inspiration4 launch package that includes a visit to Cape Canaveral, Florida. They will be treated to a private dinner surrounded by vintage planes in a local hangar with special guests, including famed artist Romero Britto. The next morning, they will visit the Apollo/Saturn 5 Center where there will be catering and a live video feed to watch the launch of Inspiration4.

Sponsors for the FedEx St. Jude Angels & Stars Giving Campaign include: FedEx, Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, UKG, Zoological Wildlife Foundation, Inc., Univision, Maestre, The Dream Team Agency and YO Creative and Marketing Consulting.

To learn more, visit stjude.org/angelsandstarsgala or contact Ligia Santos at (305) 537-1429.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

