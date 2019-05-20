FedEx/St. Jude Angels and Stars Gala in Miami raises $800,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

Approximately 600 people attended the celebratory night of artistic expression hosted by television personality Pamela Silva Conde. There was fine dining, both silent and live auctions, and a special performance by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Luis Enrique. DJ Mauricio Parra kept guests on their feet with tunes inspired by the city.

Award-winning broadcast journalist, author, and television personality María Celeste Arrarás, who was named by Newsweek magazine as one of the "20 Most Powerful Women," was recognized for her commitment to St. Jude patient families.

"I feel deeply honored to be given the opportunity to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Arrarás. "I can't think of a better mission than opening the doors to children fighting for their lives, regardless of their race, religion or economic position. As a U.S. Hispanic, I was especially moved after learning that four of ten St. Jude patients are of Hispanic origin. Institutions like St. Jude give us hope in humanity. They make us better, and for that I am grateful."

In addition to Arrarás, Miami-based philanthropist, mother and influencer Tracy Mourning was recognized for her outstanding citizenship to the community.

"I stand before you very clear in my understanding that God has a plan for all of us in every way and I would love to encourage every patient, every parent, every physician, everyone who pours their heart and soul into making St. Jude a place of hope and healing," said Mourning. "Thank you. I accept this (honor) on behalf of my children, who are my greatest teachers and greatest supporters."

Among the evening's notable attendees were television and music personalities, including Giselle Blondet, Poncho de Anda, Alberto Sardiñas, Jorge Bernal, Karla Birbragher, Adriana Martin Carrillo, Roxana García, Sabrina Seara, Luis Alfonso Borrego and Rodner Figueroa.

Gala sponsors included: FedEx Express, AT&T, Cisco Systems, Inc., Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Univision Radio, Accenture, Claro Enterprises, Visa, Carnival Foundation, Morgan Law Group, Anthony Abraham Foundation, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Univista Insurance, Doctor's Medical Centers, Inc, Tito's Handmade Vodka, Schneider, Telemundo, Nuage Designs, Casa Diris and The Dream Team Agency.

