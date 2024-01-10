FedLearn Assessed 'Awardable' for Department of Defense Work in CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

News provided by

FedLearn

10 Jan, 2024, 10:54 ET

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, the first-to-market, online, artificial intelligence-powered learning solutions provider offering content specialized and contextualized to federal government mission areas—particularly in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community—today announced that it has achieved "Awardable" status through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office's Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is the premier offering of Tradewinds, the U.S. Department of Defense's suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI, data and analytics capabilities.

FedLearn's online training solutions are designed to upskill and reskill workforces in critical topics in an easily scalable manner. They are used by a wide range of customers in the DoD, Intelligence Community and government contractor companies.

"FedLearn is honored to now be able to offer our AI-powered learning solutions to a greater number of DoD organizations via our inclusion in the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, said Dr. J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer. "If the Department is ready to evolve to be truly AI-ready in the near future, education and training must play a significant role in this transformation." 

FedLearn's video, "FedLearn's AI Powered Learning," accessible only by government customers on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, presents an actual use case of a recent DoD pilot its AI and data literacy courses on its learning platform. A statistically significant positive correlation between learner engagement, learning absorption (the degree of learning occurring) and score differential was uncovered—based on pilot participant pre- and post-assessment scores. FedLearn was recognized among a competitive field of applicants to the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace whose solutions demonstrated innovation, scalability and potential impact on DoD missions. Government customers interested in viewing the video solution can create a Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace account at tradewindai.com.

About FedLearn
FedLearn (fedlearn.com) is transforming learning for federal government and government contractor organizations. We offer the first artificial intelligence-enabled, online learning platform with specialized and contextualized content directly supporting government mission areas. Our solutions combine the best of traditional classroom and elearning settings to offer a rich, dynamic and personalized learning experience with quantifiable outcomes. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

Contact
Michelle R. Snyder
Chief Operating and Marketing Officer
[email protected] 
703.253.6229

About Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace
The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital repository of post-competition, readily awardable pitch videos that address the Department of Defense's most significant challenges in the artificial intelligence/machine learning, data and analytics space. All awardable solutions have been assessed through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures and are available to government customers with a Marketplace account. Government customers can create an account at tradewindai.com. Tradewinds is housed in the DoD's Chief Digital Artificial Intelligence Office.

Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE FedLearn

News Releases in Similar Topics

