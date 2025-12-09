Former Under Secretary of the Navy Victor Minella Joins FedLearn Board of Advisors

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, an online adaptive learning solutions provider—powered by artificial intelligence—delivering content contextualized to federal government mission areas, particularly in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community, announces the addition of the Mr. Victor Minella, who formerly performed the duties of Under Secretary of the Navy, to its board of advisors.

As Under Secretary, Minella held the second highest civilian position in the U.S. Department of the Navy with responsibility for more than 800,000 sailors, Marines and civilian personnel and with an annual budget of more than $250 billion. Prior to this appointment, he served as the first Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy for Intelligence and Security.

As an officer and civilian, Mr. Minella led through numerous crises, including 9/11 and the ensuing wars and conflicts, built coalitions across government and industry and championed innovation in national security and counter terrorism as a Civilian Program Executive. He possesses extensive knowledge in special operations, clandestine and covert intelligence activities, counterintelligence, information operations, security, insider threat and strategic risk management.

Minella was publicly recognized for exceptional service by the President of the United States, Secretary of the Navy, Commander of the U.S. Special Operations Command and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi, the Harvard Kennedy School, Senior Executives in National and International Security Program and the University of North Carolina Kenan-Flagler Defense Executive Leadership Program. Minella currently is the chief executive officer of Minella Global Strategies LLC.

"FedLearn is delighted to welcome Victor Minella to our board of advisors.," said Dr. J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and CEO. "Mr. Minella's distinguished service in the Navy, paired with deep experience across intelligence and security, brings exactly the kind of mission-grounded perspective that FedLearn values. As we expand our footprint in the Navy, he will provide unique insight to build the training solutions that fit how sailors serve, learn and lead—securely, effectively and at the pace the mission demands."

About FedLearn

FedLearn (fedlearn.com) is transforming learning for federal government and government contractor organizations. We offer an online adaptive learning platform—enabled by artificial intelligence—with contextualized course content that directly supports government mission areas. Our solutions advance warfighter and workforce readiness and deliver a dynamic and personalized learning experience with quantifiable outcomes. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

