FedLearn Launches Quantum Technologies Course by SandboxAQ

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, the first-to-market, online, artificial intelligence-powered learning solutions provider offering content specialized and contextualized to federal government mission areas—particularly in the U.S. Department of Defense and Intelligence Community—announces the release of a new training course, Quantum Technologies, developed by SandboxAQ, an enterprise SaaS company providing solutions at the nexus of AI and quantum technology to address some of the world's greatest challenges.

This self-paced, two-hour online course provides an overview of the key opportunities, challenges and risks in quantum technology research and development. After completing the course, learners will be able to effectively communicate the basic principles of quantum science, for instance quantum sensing, post-quantum cryptography and quantum simulation, in a non-technical manner. They will also understand how to properly evaluate and compare the value of quantum technology hardware.

The Quantum Technologies course was created by SandboxAQ's education team, and is hosted by SandboxAQ's Research Mathematician Tai-Danae Bradley, PhD; Vice President of Engineering Stefan Leichenauer, PhD; and Public Sector Technical Director Paul Kassebaum, PhD.

"FedLearn is delighted to partner with SandboxAQ to deliver our first online course in quantum science to our customers," said FedLearn Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. J. Keith Dunbar. "Quantum technologies will profoundly impact the future of U.S. intelligence and defense mission areas. Providing the right learning opportunities on these rapidly emerging technologies in a scalable manner is crucial to the expansion of their use to advance our nation's vital interests and security."

"SandboxAQ has extensive experience in creating quantum curricula and training modules for government agencies, universities and corporations, helping them gain the knowledge and skills they need to support the growing quantum ecosystem" said SandboxAQ President of the Public Sector Jen Sovada. "Our partnership with FedLearn expands our public sector education initiatives, bringing our expertise in quantum information science to individuals across national security disciplines to help prepare them for success in the coming quantum era."

About FedLearn

FedLearn (fedlearn.com) is transforming learning for federal government and government contractor organizations. We offer the first AI-enabled, online learning platform with specialized and contextualized content directly supporting government mission areas. Our solutions combine the best of traditional classroom and elearning settings to offer a rich, dynamic and personalized learning experience with quantifiable outcomes. FedLearn is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business.

About SandboxAQ

SandboxAQ is an enterprise SaaS company, providing solutions at the nexus of AI and quantum technology to address some of the world's greatest challenges. The company's core team and inspiration formed at Alphabet Inc., emerging as an independent, growth-capital-backed company in 2022. SandboxAQ is backed by T. Rowe Price, Eric Schmidt (chairman of SandboxAQ), Breyer Capital, Guggenheim Partners, Marc Benioff, Thomas Tull, Paladin Capital Group and other leading investors. For more information, visit sandboxaq.com.

