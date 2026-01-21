FedLearn Launches White Paper on Mission Readiness Knowledge Index

Redefines How Workforce Readiness Is Measured in U.S. Department of War

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FedLearn, an online, adaptive learning solutions provider, powered by artificial intelligence, that delivers content contextualized to federal government mission areas—particularly in the U.S. Department of War and Intelligence Community—today announced the release of a new white paper introducing the Mission Readiness Knowledge Index—a competence-based framework designed to advance how workforce training readiness is measured in the U.S. Department of War.

The white paper, Mission Readiness Knowledge Index: Transforming Training Readiness in the U.S. Department of War, addresses a notable shortfall in current workforce readiness measurement. While online course completions indicate participation in, or exposure to, training, this metric only demonstrates exposure to content not workforce competence.

The MRKI is designed to close this gap by translating learning outcomes into a standardized readiness index grounded in quantifiability. Built on FedLearn AI-enabled knowledge transfer analytics ("Z1" scores), the MRKI aggregates individual learning performance into a defensible readiness score aligned to defined knowledge, skills, attributes and tasks and mission-essential skills.

"In the past, mission readiness could not be discerned from existing training metrics," said Dr. J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer. "Warfighters and other personnel are being asked to operate in increasingly complex and data- and AI-driven domains. DoW leaders must know—not assume—that their personnel are prepared, and the MRKI delivers this critical insight."

The white paper examines:

Evolution of training readiness measurement in the DoW

Limitations of current reporting approaches

How the MRKI can be applied at the DoW enterprise, unit and individual levels

How competence-based readiness metrics can support earlier risk detection, address gaps and inform evidence-based training investment decisions

