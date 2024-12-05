FedRAMP® Authorization Cements Trend Micro as Zero Trust Compliance Leader

Trend serves enterprises and governments worldwide as core enabler of security and compliance

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced its latest platform compliance achievement: Trend Vision One™ for Government has obtained a FedRAMP® Authorization to Operate (ATO). This milestone enables Federal government customers to leverage Trend's platform to rapidly stop adversaries and control their cybersecurity risk posture. This FedRAMP ATO cements Trend as a global leader in compliant zero trust solutions.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "FedRAMP is the gold standard for U.S. government customers and industry partners alike. With our platform receiving FedRAMP Authorization, government customers can fully leverage Trend's unmatched threat intelligence and risk management capabilities. Customers can understand their environments, meet their zero trust requirements, and innovate securely and with confidence."

Achieving FedRAMP® ATO status represents confidence from the U.S. public sector in Trend's ability to secure growing attack surfaces and manage cyber risk for government agencies as well as their partners and suppliers.

Trend Vision One™ for Government is a purpose-built platform that enables agencies to track attacks across their organizations, allowing security teams to see more and respond faster. The new FedRAMP Authorization will bring Trend's industry-leading advanced endpoint security and artificial intelligence capabilities to government customers building out hybrid architectures that extends across multiple cloud and on-premises environments.

Greater Visibility: Integrated sensors deployed across multiple environments coupled with top tier threat intelligence and an intuitive use interface allows agencies to understand their zero trust architectures and meet the most demanding requirements.

Faster Detection and Response: Dynamic detection models and proactive policy management let government customers spot IOCs that other platforms miss and update their environments to defend against those threats to government customers.

Improved Security Team Efficiency: Continuous threat hunting and monitoring for updated IOCs across any environment allows government security teams to prioritize their time to drive real security and risk management across agency enterprises.

Trend is committed to data privacy and information collection transparency. Data processing will remain in the U.S. and data will be separated from the commercial Trend Micro cloud environment to ensure it is only accessible to analysts with security clearance to meet strict FedRAMP requirements.

Established in 2011, the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) is a government-wide initiative designed to empower agencies to securely use advanced cloud technologies for greater operational agility, cost efficiency and innovation. FedRAMP standardizes security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies, using highly transparent National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards and guidelines.

To learn more, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/capabilities/solutions-for/federal-government/security-operations.html

To view Trend Vision One™ for Government on the FedRAMP Marketplace, visit: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2226231529

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader , helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's AI-powered cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, Trend's platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 70 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com .

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated