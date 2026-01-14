Fedstack, a Smoothstack Company, Awarded $118M IRS OCIO Workforce Development BPA

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fedstack, the Federal Technology and Workforce solutions arm of Smoothstack, Inc., was recently selected as one of only two awardees for a $118 million Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the Internal Revenue Service Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) to deliver non-IT technical workforce development and training services across the Department of the Treasury.

Fedstack awarded work

Awarded as a five year agreement, the BPA establishes a long-term vehicle for Treasury to build, modernize, and sustain a technology capable workforce aligned to federal modernization priorities. Fedstack's selection reflects its ability to deliver governed, scalable workforce development programs that support mission execution across complex federal environments.

Contract Details

Funding Agency: Internal Revenue Service | Office of the Chief Information Officer

Total Contract Value: $118,000,000 (Base and All Options)

Solicitation Number: 2032L226Q00008

Award ID: 2032L226A00003

Contract Type: Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA)

Through this BPA, Fedstack supports Treasury and IRS efforts to strengthen workforce readiness at a time of accelerated technology modernization. As agencies expand cloud adoption, data and artificial intelligence capabilities, secure digital platforms, and enterprise scale systems, the demand for validated technical skills and sustained workforce performance has become mission critical.

The selection represents a meaningful milestone for Fedstack as it continues to support Treasury and IRS modernization initiatives. Fedstack brings differentiated capabilities in technical talent development and workforce scaling designed to meet agencies where they are, whether developing new technologists, advancing the skills of existing personnel, or reinforcing proficiency in critical roles that support modernization outcomes.

Since 2018, Fedstack has hired, trained, and deployed more than 2,500 technologists across federal and commercial environments, achieving 90% + retention and 90% + full time employment conversion outcomes for partner organizations. Fedstack prepares talent across high demand domains including Data and Artificial Intelligence, Application Development, Modern Digital Platforms, Infrastructure and Cloud, and Cybersecurity, aligning skills development to real federal delivery needs.

Fedstack's workforce development model emphasizes risk reduction through rigorous sourcing, mission aligned curriculum design, continuous assessment, and transparent readiness validation. This integrated approach enables agencies to sustain secure, enterprise-wide modernization efforts while maintaining delivery predictability, accountability, and performance confidence.

About Fedstack

Fedstack is the federal services division of Smoothstack, Inc., focused on federal workforce development, technical training, and strategic consulting. By combining AI-driven talent assessment with mission-aligned training programs, Fedstack helps government agencies and Federal System Integrator partners build sustainable, high-performing technical teams prepared for today's and tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at Fedstack.com

Media contact: April Garvey

[email protected]

SOURCE Fedstack