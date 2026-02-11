Fedstack, a Smoothstack Company, Strengthens Federal Delivery and Workforce Leadership

New Leadership Appointments Reinforce Fedstack's Focus on Federal Execution and Workforce Readiness

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fedstack, the Federal Technology and Workforce solutions arm of Smoothstack, Inc., today announced the addition of two accomplished federal leaders to its Client Solutions team: Kevin Bierschenk as Senior Vice President, Client Solutions, and Rebecca Bier as Vice President, Client Solutions. The appointments reinforce Fedstack's mission to help federal agencies hire-train-and-deploy (HTD) production-ready teams with the skills to deliver mission results.

Fedstack Expands Federal Delivery Leadership

Kevin Bierschenk brings more than 25 years of experience across government and the federal services industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President at Leidos, where he led Treasury and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) client portfolios, supporting delivery on complex, priority modernization programs. Earlier in his career, Kevin was a Senior Executive Service (SES) leader at the Internal Revenue Service, directing multi-billion-dollar IT modernization efforts, establishing enterprise governance, and helping deliver more than 60 modernized capabilities. At Fedstack, Kevin will focus on partnering with federal agencies to align mission priorities with the talent and execution needed to strengthen delivery capacity.

Rebecca Bier brings more than 20 years of experience leading delivery, implementation, and growth initiatives for federal clients. She previously held senior leadership roles at Booz Allen Hamilton, where she led large-scale IRS modernization programs spanning digital services, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms. Known for building and leading high-performing teams, Rebecca has overseen multi-million dollar portfolios and hundreds of cross functional professionals. At Fedstack, she will focus on translating complex modernization goals into executable programs supported by mission-ready talent.

"Fedstack exists to help agencies build the right teams and capabilities to meet today's challenges and future mission needs," said Christopher Coligado, EVP, Federal Market Lead. "Kevin and Rebecca bring deep experience in federal delivery and talent alignment that will strengthen our ability to partner with clients on executing their workforce strategies to drive outcomes of day-one readiness, accountability, and technical acumen, aligned with customer understanding."

About Fedstack

Fedstack is the federal services division of Smoothstack, focused on federal workforce development, technical training, and strategic consulting. By combining AI-driven talent assessment with mission-aligned training programs, Fedstack helps government agencies and Federal System Integrator partners build sustainable, high-performing technical teams prepared for today's and tomorrow's challenges. Learn more at Fedstack.com.

