Feed Phytogenics Market growth accelerating at 7.78% CAGR -- APAC to emerge as key market

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing poultry industry and growing awareness about the side effects of antibiotics as feed additives are some of the key market drivers. Factors such as rising population, increasing income of the middle-class population, and urbanization contribute have increased demand for food across the world. Poultry is one of the most important sectors in the world due to its involvement in global food security and its leading role in the international market. The growing demand for food is increasing the usage of feed additives by poultry farmers as they help in improving the metabolism, immunity, health, and growth performance of poultry birds without any side effects. All these factors will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

However, factors such as growing consumer inclination toward vegan food will challenge market growth. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample Report Here

The feed phytogenics market report is segmented by type (essential oils, herbs and spices, oleoresins, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By type, the market growth will be significant in the essential oils segment during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the growing importance as an alternative to antibiotics in animal nutrition.

By geography, APAC will be the leading region, occupying 54% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising awareness regarding the overuse of antibiotics and the presence of the largest livestock population are driving the growth of the regional market.

Vendor Landscape:

The global feed phytogenics market is fragmented with the presence of several established vendors. The vendors operate in a highly competitive market. Large vendors have a vast geographical presence with production facilities located globally. The market also has a sizeable number of small regional vendors. Intense competition and declining profit margins are significant risk factors in vendor operations. With the increase in competition, the industry has witnessed consolidation, where smaller entities are acquired by or merged with major players. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, it becomes imperative for the vendors in the market to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions.

The following are identified as key players in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

AVT Natural Products Ltd.

BASF SE

BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Cargill Inc.

Complete Solution for Poultry Inc.

DOSTOFARM GmbH

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Koninklijke DSM NV

Miavit GmbH

Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

Novus International Inc.

Nutrex NV

Nutricare Life Science Pvt. Ltd.

Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Phytosynthese

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Download Sample Report Now

Related Reports:

Feed Phytogenics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 377.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., AVT Natural Products Ltd., BASF SE, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Complete Solution for Poultry Inc., DOSTOFARM GmbH, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc, Kemin Industries Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Miavit GmbH, Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd., Novus International Inc., Nutrex NV, Nutricare Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH, and Phytosynthese Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Essential oils - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Essential oils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Essential oils - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Herbs and spices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Herbs and spices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Herbs and spices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Herbs and spices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Herbs and spices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Oleoresins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Oleoresins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oleoresins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Oleoresins - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oleoresins - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 101: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Exhibit 105: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Key offerings

10.5 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 108: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 DOSTOFARM GmbH

Exhibit 112: DOSTOFARM GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 113: DOSTOFARM GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: DOSTOFARM GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc

Exhibit 118: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Overview



Exhibit 119: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 120: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Key news



Exhibit 121: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc - Segment focus

10.9 Kemin Industries Inc.

Exhibit 123: Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Kemin Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 127: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 130: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

10.11 Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Natural Remedies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH

Exhibit 135: Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 136: Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Phytobiotics Futterzusatzstoffe GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio