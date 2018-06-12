Feed the Children and PepsiCo Unite to Defeat Hunger in Hartford, CT

This is the eighth year PepsiCo and Feed the Children have partnered to help feed families in Hartford, where more than 35 percent of the population lives below the poverty line1. This distribution event is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

The receiving families have been identified and preselected by Community Renewal Team, a Hartford-based not-for-profit organization that helps individuals and families access resources that will help meet immediate and longer-term needs, improve job skills, maintain or increase their independence, stabilize living situations, and achieve educational goals.

"We love the Hartford community and are grateful for the opportunity to not only donate, but also meet these families, volunteer and spend a day giving back," said Victoria South, account manager, northeast region, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "At Frito-Lay and PepsiCo, we believe in engaging our associates in community projects and initiatives that make a positive difference in places where we live and work."

"We recognize hunger can't be fought alone, but by working together, we can provide food and essentials to millions of children and families who live in poverty," said Travis Arnold, President and CEO of Feed the Children. "The work Feed the Children does would be impossible without the support of our corporate partners."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

products Variety of Frito-Lay products

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Stacy's Pita Chips & Crisps

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

Fresh produce and shelf-stable foods from Price Rite

Volunteers from PepsiCo, Price Rite, Community Renewal Team and Feed the Children will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution during today's event.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania).

In fiscal year 2017, through its domestic and international programs, Feed the Children distributed 91.7 million pounds of food and essentials worldwide with a total value of $373 million, working with partner agencies to benefit 6.4 million children and families globally. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance.Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

