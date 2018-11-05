Feed the Children and PepsiCo Unite to Defeat Hunger in the Greater Portland, Ore. Area

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred Portland families in need will receive enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo and Feed the Children. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. EST at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13715 SW Walker Rd., Beaverton, OR.

This event is part of a larger initiative between PepsiCo and Feed the Children to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

The receiving families have been identified and preselected by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

"We love this community and are grateful for the opportunity to not only donate, but also interact with these families, volunteer and spend a day giving back," said Marisa Carson, Sales Vice President, Pacific Northwest Region, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "At Frito-Lay and PepsiCo, we are committed to giving back to our communities where we live and work, and providing enough food to supplement meals for a week is a small way we can make a difference."

"Feed the Children is proud to partner with PepsiCo and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children President and CEO. "We know that when we combine our efforts we will have a greater impact on the lives of families who need us most—right here in America."

Each qualifying recipient at today's event will be given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Frito-Lay Variety Pack

PepsiCo beverages

Quaker Life Original Cereal

Quaker Oatmeal

Quaker Chewy Granola Bars

Peanut Butter donated by Fred Meyer

Volunteers from PepsiCo, Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Feed the Children will be onsite serving families and assisting with distribution at today's event.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat childhood hunger. It is one of the leading U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education initiatives, essentials and disaster response. It operates five distribution centers located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In fiscal year 2017, Feed the Children distributed 79.8 million pounds of food and essentials to children and families in the U.S. Internationally, it provided nutritious food or other benefits to 1,080,000 children, empowered 291,000 parents to make better decisions for their children, and positively impacted more than 1,200 communities and schools in 10 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

