Feed the Soul Foundation Awards $850,000 to Marginalized Culinary Businesses through Restaurant Business Development Grant Program

Nonprofit organization provides funding in its fourth year with financial backing from the Grubhub Community Fund to support nationwide minority culinary enterprises with $10,000 stipends and six-month business consultation alongside key industry experts

HOUSTON, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the National Restaurant Association's 2024 State of the Industry report, 98 percent of culinary business owners say higher labor and operations costs are an issue for their restaurant, 97 percent cite food inflation as a challenge, and 38 percent expressed their restaurants were not profitable in 2023.

Additionally, the report states competition is strong with 45 percent of operators expecting competition to be more intense than last year.

Nearly half of consumers are increasingly cautious with their spending habits. This trend is particularly evident in the restaurant industry, where patrons are less likely to spend money unless they are enticed by compelling promotions or valuable dining experiences.

In its fourth year of service, Feed the Soul Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Black Restaurant Week and Latin Restaurant Weeks, continues to address these challenges and reintroduces their cohort program to support marginalized restaurant entrepreneurs financially and professionally through the Restaurant Business Development Grant Program – awarding more than $850,000 in 2024 with additional contributions from Stella Artois.

Founded by entrepreneurs Falayn Ferrell, Warren Luckett, Derek Robinson, and Karinn Chavarria, Feed the Soul Foundation has increased its funding and expanded its reach to support marginalized culinary businesses across the nation. By securing additional resources, the organization has been able to offer more substantial grants, provide educational workshops, and create networking opportunities. These efforts help to level the playing field and promote diversity within the culinary business sector.

Through the support of presenting program partner, the Grubhub Community Fund and partner Stella Artois, Feed the Soul Foundation's grant program will award 30 small businesses with $10,000.00 financial stipends and six months of business development services, totaling a $25,000 investment per business. This initiative aims to progressively impact a broader range of communities, fostering growth and sustainability within the culinary industry.

"I am proud to announce that this year's Restaurant Business Development Program cohort marks a significant milestone, having supported over 100 marginalized culinary businesses nationwide since 2021. As small culinary businesses confront shrinking profits and labor shortages, we must continue to provide a robust support system to ensure their sustainability." stated Juana Collins, Executive Director of Feed the Soul Foundation.

We are excited to continue this work with Feed the Soul Foundation," said Brianna Morris Grubhub's senior manager of community impact. "Since 2021, Grubhub has partnered with Feed the Foundation to increase access to financial resources and business development opportunities, work made possible by the Grubhub Community Fund. We are committed to being a community partner to the diverse group of restaurants and business owners that makeup the industry and organizations like Feed The Soul that support their ability to sustain and scale their knowledge and operations."

Cohorts will work alongside subject matter experts and consultants during the six-month program that will further their growth and knowledge of the restaurant industry:

Financial literacy training and financial coaching

Business operations

Human resources

Advertising and marketing

Group consultation from industry experts

The awarded cohort includes the following businesses:

Autentica Taqueria ( Miami, FL ) Black Coffee Lounge (Cincinnati,OH) Cocina Consuelo ( New York, NY ) Comfort Foodies ( Houston, TX ) conVIDA Cocktail Lounge (Caguas, PR) Cranky Granny's Sweet Rolls ( Pflugerville, TX ) Darrow's New Orleans Grill ( Carson, CA ) Farina Pasta and Noodle ( Philadelphia, PA ) Fluffy's Sno-Balls ( Long Beach, CA ) Fonda Santa Rosa ( Houston, TX ) Foode ( Fredericksburg, VA ) FruiTea Bubbles Cafe ( Smyrna, GA ) Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen ( Seattle, WA ) Kwench Juice Cafe ( Apex, NC ) Luliet Creamery and Bake Shop ( Spring, TX ) Lulu's Sweets Boutique ( West Chester, OH ) Mamajuana ( Houston, TX ) Meek's Vegan Pizza ( Houston, TX ) R & R Breakfast Spot ( Chino, CA ) Slutty Salsa ( Memphis, TN ) Sugar Euphoria ( Raleigh, NC ) Tea's Me Cafe ( Indianapolis, IN ) The Jibarito Stop ( Chicago, IL ) The Oven Pizzeria ( Seaside, CA ) The Palm Coffee Bar ( Burbank, CA ) Townie Bagels ( Palm Springs, CA ) Tre's Street Kitchen ( Baton Rouge, LA ) Twisted Plants ( Milwaukee, WI ) Win Win Coffee ( Philadelphia, PA ) Yaya Empanadas, ( Austin, TX )

Since its inception in 2020, Feed The Soul Foundation has strived to create programs that provide sustainability and growth to small culinary businesses. By the end of 2023, the foundation celebrated the following milestones:

Invested $1,985,000 in financial and business development support to 84 marginalized culinary business across the nation

to 84 marginalized culinary business across the nation Aided culinary businesses across the nation with $46,000 in emergency funds to assist with unforeseen damages and natural disasters through its Emergency Relief Fund

to assist with unforeseen damages and natural disasters through its Emergency Relief Fund Awarded $76,000 in scholarships to high school culinary programs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Hispanic Serving Institutions to support culinary, hospitality, and business students

to high school culinary programs, Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and Hispanic Serving Institutions to support culinary, hospitality, and business students Developed an internship program and distributed $59,000 in student stipends, in addition to providing workforce training to 15 minority college students studying small business marketing, marketing research, and public relations

Feed the Soul Foundation will begin taking applications for the 2025 program in November 2024. Extending its efforts in fostering growth within the culinary community, Feed the Soul Foundation will be hosting its second annual Global Culinary Conference from January 26-29, 2025 in Houston, TX. Registration will commence in August 2024. For more information about Feed the Soul Foundation, please visit feedthesoulfou.org .

About Feed the Soul Foundation

Feed the Soul Foundation was established in 2020 to aid marginalized entrepreneurs in the culinary industry with business development resources and support to foster sustainable business growth. The Restaurant Business Development Fund supports marginalized business owners with business development scholarships and emergency funding.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

