Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters

As part of their commitment of helping people in need, International Paper, a global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products has designed disaster relief boxes to help Feeding America® pre-stage in several communities to be prepared for the aftermath of a disaster; saving crucial time and resources. To date, International Paper has donated 60,000 custom designed boxes as well as $250,000 to aid Feeding America in its disaster response efforts following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria and the ongoing California fire crisis. International Paper will also donate an additional $1 million over two years to help end hunger in America.

"While you may not see it, hunger is everywhere around us—down the street, at work, on the playground, at the senior center. An unexpected storm or hurricane can disrupt everyday life, but for a family already facing food insecurity, it can be disastrous. We are grateful for International Paper's commitment to ending hunger and to our disaster preparedness efforts that help to provide food and hope when people need it most," said Andy Wilson, chief development officer of Feeding America.

The Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks reaches every county in the United States. This national reach allows the organization to respond quickly in the event of a severe natural occurrence. From pre- disaster preparation, to deploying trucks and logistical solutions during a disaster, to providing ongoing community support throughout the road to recovery, Feeding America employs a strategy supportive of all disaster response stages.

"We mobilize our people, products and resources to address critical needs in the communities where our employees live and work," said Tom Cleves, International Paper vice president of global citizenship. "Teaming up with Feeding America allows us to make an even greater impact in our commitment to serving as a force of good and reducing food insecurity."

International Paper is a Feeding America Leadership Partner and a 2017/2018 Official Disaster Relief Box Provider.

To learn more about Feeding America and its disaster relief efforts, please visit www.feedingamerica.org.

ABOUT FEEDING AMERICA

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL PAPER

International Paper is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa, India and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., and employ approximately 52,000 colleagues located in more than 24 countries. Net sales for 2017 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

