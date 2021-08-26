Feeding America Asks for Support to Ensure Food Isn't an Impossible Choice for Millions of People in the US

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For Hunger Action Month® this September, the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks will come together to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of people facing the impossible choice of hunger. Food banks around the country are working to make a real and lasting impact on food insecurity in their communities, and they are asking for the public's support.

September marks the 14th year Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with a nationwide network of 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action. This year's campaign presents the impossible choices that millions of Americans must make between food and other basic needs.

"For many, a daily meal is a simple choice of what to eat," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "For people facing hunger, a daily meal poses a very different type of choice. It's often an impossible decision between food or other crucial needs, such as electricity, childcare, or medicine. Nobody should be forced to make a choice to go hungry. With the public's support, we can come together to help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough decisions."

During the month of September, people across the country can get involved in the movement by learning, committing, and speaking up about ways to ending hunger.

Learn:

Read and watch stories of people facing hunger.

Learn about the impact hunger has on communities.

Commit:

Donate to a local food bank or Feeding America.

Visit and volunteer at a local food bank.

Wear orange throughout the month of September, or on Hunger Action Day on Friday, Sept. 17 , to spread awareness and show commitment towards ending hunger.

Speak Up:

Write to local elected officials and urge them to fight hunger in their community.

Join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica.

Hunger Action Month is a time to mobilize to end hunger. You can choose to donate or advocate. You can choose to volunteer or raise awareness. You can choose to help end hunger. Learn more about how you can take action by visiting HungerActionMonth.org.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

