Feeding America® Asks The Public To Take Action Against Hunger

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks will mobilize across all 50 states to help bring an end to hunger. Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 40 million Americans, including over 12 million children, are food insecure.

September marks the twelfth year Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization with 200 food banks and 60,000 partner food pantries and meal programs, has organized the annual call to action. This year's campaign seeks 40,000 actions from the public –a volunteer shift, a social media post, a donation – that will end hunger one helping at a time.

"This is a moment for people across America to come together and take action in the fight against hunger," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Hunger exists in every state and county in the country. It's in communities where our neighbors, friends, classmates and others often make difficult tradeoffs between food and other basic needs. Working together we can help people achieve long-term food security, so they no longer have to make such tough choices."

According to Feeding America's Map the Meal Gap 2019 study, food insecurity exists in every county and congressional district nationwide. Children are more likely to struggle with hunger than the general population and may be at greater risk for health, social and behavioral challenges as a result. Additionally, counties located in rural areas (78 percent) and in the South (87 percent) are home to the highest rates of food insecurity.

The Hunger Action Month 2019 campaign, "End Hunger One Helping at a Time," offers an intentional play on the word "helping" to encourage action from the public, whether it is a helping of food or helping by volunteering, fundraising, donating or spreading awareness on social media.

To learn more about ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month, please visit HungerActionMonth.org. You can also join the conversation by posting photos or stories to social media with #HungerActionMonth and @FeedingAmerica.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

