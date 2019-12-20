Feeding America is Nation's Second Largest Charity, According to Forbes

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, ranks No. 2 on Forbes' list of the 100 top charities for 2019. Research for the Forbes list was based on financial data from 2018.

This is the second year in a row Feeding America has been rated the No. 2 charity by Forbes, which also reported that Feeding America has a 99 percent efficiency rating. That means that 99 percent of contributions go directly into programs that serve people at risk of hunger.

"Feeding America is very grateful to our donors and supporters who helped us provide 4.3 billion meals to people in need in 2018," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "Hunger is a year-round issue, and we know our work is not yet done. There are still 37 million people facing hunger in America – that is 37 million people too many. We will continue our efforts to help ensure no one goes to bed hungry."

Feeding America's placement on the list of the 100 largest charities is based on the amount of donations received in the latest fiscal year, as opposed to government grants, revenue from sales or services or investment returns. In Fiscal Year 2019 ending June 30, 2019, Feeding America received private contributions of $2.76 billion in the form of cash or in-kind donations, a 3.8 percent increase over Fiscal Year 2018.

Feeding America is a network of 200 food banks that together reach every county in the country. For forty years, the organization has helped families struggling to put food on the table. One in seven U.S. households turn to the Feeding America network for help annually.

As the 2019 tax year comes to a close, there is still time to make a tax-deductible contribution to help end hunger in the U.S. Feeding America encourages people to give the gift of food and hopes to help people facing hunger. Each $1 donated helps provide at least 10 meals to neighbors in need. Everyone can make a difference by visiting feedingamerica.org/donate.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the Unites States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

