Feeding America® Member Food Banks Partner With Anthem Foundation To Launch 'Food Is Medicine' Program

CHICAGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, announced a $1 million grant from the Anthem Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc., to launch the 'Food is Medicine' program at Feeding America member food banks.

The grant will fund a year-long program at seven food banks as they partner with hospital outpatient clinics to support clinic staff with the implementation of processes and procedures to conduct universal food insecurity screenings and interventions. The effort will help connect people facing hunger to food distribution programs to ensure they have access to healthy food options. The program aims to screen between 3,000 and 4,000 patients in the course of a year at each location where the 'Food is Medicine' program is in place.

Participating food banks and hospitals include the following:

Feeding America member food banks will also support individuals facing hunger by assessing their eligibility for federal nutrition programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, to help provide them with long-term access to nutritious food. The food banks will offer nutrition education programming to further increase participants' capacity to adopt healthy food choices and habits.

"The 'Food is Medicine' program highlights the critical role that food banks can play in ensuring everyone has access to the nutritious food they need to stay healthy. By supporting families with consistent access to healthy food, we believe that food insecurity screening and interventions allow patients to better manage their health," said Hilary Seligman, MD, senior medical advisor at Feeding America. "We are thankful to the Anthem Foundation for its partnership, which will help Feeding America partner with healthcare providers to improve outcomes for the most vulnerable in our communities."

"Food insecurity is a pressing issue facing our communities, one that impacts the health and well-being of many – particularly those with chronic health conditions," said Stephen Friedhoff, MD, chief clinical officer at Anthem. "Anthem Foundation's partnership with Feeding America is critical in addressing this issue as we work to improve lives and communities. Through this unique program, we'll help remove barriers and create better access to food distribution in a healthcare setting, and in doing so, we'll work to ensure individuals facing illness or chronic conditions have access to healthy and nutritious food."

Hunger impacts people from all socioeconomic backgrounds. In the United States, it is estimated almost 12 percent of all households were food insecure at some point during a given year.1 The consequences of food insecurity are strongly associated with poor nutrition and are linked to negative impacts on health for people across their lifespan.

The new 'Food is Medicine' program introduces a role in which healthcare providers and essential hospital systems will be able to be a part of the ongoing efforts to identify individuals affected by food insecurity and addressing their health and nutrition needs. Since 2004, Anthem Foundation and Feeding America have partnered to address hunger-relief efforts and continue to work together in helping to improve the health of the communities they serve.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

About Anthem Foundation

The Anthem Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Anthem, Inc. and through charitable contributions and programs, the Foundation promotes the inherent commitment of Anthem, Inc. to enhance the health and well-being of individuals and families in communities that Anthem, Inc. and its affiliated health plans serve. The Foundation focuses its funding on strategic initiatives that make up its Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative that targets: maternal health, diabetes prevention, cancer prevention, heart health and healthy, active lifestyles, behavioral health efforts and programs that benefit people with disabilities. The Foundation also coordinates the company's year-round Dollars for Dollars program which provides a 100 percent match of associates' donations, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about the Anthem Foundation, please visit http://www.anthem.foundation and its blog at https://medium.com/anthemfoundation.

1 USDA, Economic Research Service, using data from the December 2017 Current Population Survey Food Security Supplement.

Contact:

Zuani Villarreal

312.641.6532

SOURCE Feeding America

Related Links

http://www.feedingamerica.org

