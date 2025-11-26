FEEDING FAMILIES FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF ITS PARENT PLATE PROGRAM AT MANNING FAMILY CHILDREN'S

This announcement marks Feeding Families Foundation's expansion into Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding Families Foundation, a nonprofit committed to eliminating hospital food insecurity for parents of hospitalized children with critical illnesses, is proud to announce the expansion of its Parent Plate Program to Manning Family Children's. Launching this month in conjunction with the Thanksgiving holiday, the program will provide complimentary bedside meals to parents and caregivers of children receiving treatment in the hospital's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. This expansion reflects the foundation's growing national impact and ensures that families facing medical crises can remain close to their child—without the added burden of accessing or affording meals.

"Feeding Families Foundation's mission is simple: to nourish the parents caring for their critically ill child in the hospital so they can focus on what matters most—their child," said Jeff Dorman, Co-Founder and Chair of Feeding Families Foundation. "Today, we are proud that mission now reaches into Louisiana. Hospital food insecurity is not just local—it's national. And so is our commitment."

Hospital food insecurity— a term describing the lack of reliable, affordable meal access for caregivers during extended hospital stays—is a challenge often overlooked in pediatric care. Feeding Families Foundation (and its Parent Plate Program) was created to directly address this issue, inspired by the founders' own experience while one of their daughters was treated for leukemia.

The Parent Plate Program works by partnering with hospital food service teams to provide meals directly to the caregiver at their child's bedside. There are no applications, no income requirements, and no additional steps for families—removing barriers at a time when parents are already under immense stress.

Families and hospital staff at Manning Family Children's are already anticipating the program's impact. "In New Orleans, nearly 20% of our community face food insecurity," said Lucio Fragoso, President and CEO of Manning Family Children's. "The generous support of the Feeding Families Foundation will have a significant impact on our families during some of their most difficult moments, and we are grateful that the foundation has chosen to expand its impact here in Louisiana."

To date, Feeding Families Foundation has delivered thousands of meals to caregivers across multiple states, including Connecticut, Oregon, and Illinois, and continues to grow its impact nationwide.

At Manning Family Children's, the program is expected to reach dozens of families each month, helping ensure that when a child is nourished, their parent is too.

"By delivering nourishment and support during life's toughest moments, Feeding Families Foundation's Parent Plate Program continues to scale its nationwide impact—one meal, one family, one hospital at a time," said Dorman.

Feeding Families Foundation relies on community partnerships and volunteer support to make its Parent Plate Program possible. To learn more about Feeding Families Foundation, become a volunteer, or support the program's expansion in New Orleans and beyond, please visit feedingfamiliesfoundation.org.

About Manning Family Children's

Manning Family Children's is a 263-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Manning Family Children's offers a comprehensive array of specialized pediatric services in Louisiana and the Gulf South. In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, Children's operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Children's offers primary care at 17 convenient locations, along with a network of statewide pediatric affiliations. Children's is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, and Lakeside Hospital. Learn more at manningchildrens.org.

About Feeding Families Foundation

Feeding Families Foundation, Inc. is a Connecticut-based nonprofit working to eliminate food insecurity for parents of hospitalized children. Through its flagship Parent Plate Program, the foundation covers the cost of meals for caregivers and delivers them directly to the hospital room—so parents can stay at their child's bedside without worrying about food or leaving their child unattended. There are no applications or eligibility requirements. By partnering with children's hospitals and leveraging existing food service systems, the foundation ensures that whenever a child receives a meal, their caregiver can too. For additional information, visit feedingfamiliesfoundation.org.

Media Contacts:

Kristen Robinson

Vice President, Marketing & Institutional Advancement Manning Family Children's

O: 504.896.9373 ꟾ [email protected]

[email protected]

203-208-8543

SOURCE Feeding Families Foundation