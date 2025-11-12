Feeding Families Foundation Expands Parent Plate Program to Boston Children's Hospital

Expansion Made Possible With Support from Massey's Plate Glass & Aluminum, Inc.

This Announcement Marks the Foundation's First Expansion into Massachusetts

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding Families Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating hospital food insecurity for caregivers of critically ill children, is proud to announce its new collaboration with Boston Children's Hospital to provide free meals for families. This expansion marks the foundation's first initiative in Massachusetts and continues its mission of supporting families during some of life's most challenging moments.

The expansion to Boston Children's is being made possible through the generous support of Massey's Plate Glass & Aluminum, Inc., a leading commercial glass and glazing company with deep ties to the Boston region.

This collaboration will greatly expand the hospital's complimentary, bedside meal program for caregivers of children receiving inpatient care at Boston Children's. By removing the financial and logistical burden of finding food during extended hospital stays, this program allows families to remain at their child's bedside, focused entirely on their child's care. This new relationship represents another step in Feeding Families Foundation's nationwide effort to ensure that no parent faces hunger while their child is in the hospital.

"We started Feeding Families Foundation to make sure no parent sits hungry beside their hospitalized child," said Jeff Dorman, Co-Founder and Chair of Feeding Families Foundation. "With this expansion into Massachusetts, our commitment to ending hospital food insecurity continues to grow. We're grateful to have the support from Massey's Plate Glass & Aluminum and proud to support the incredible families and staff at Boston Children's."

Feeding Families Foundation and its Parent Plate Program were created to directly address hospital food insecurity, inspired by the founders' own experience while one of their daughters was treated for leukemia. The Parent Plate Program works by collaborating with hospital food service teams to provide meals directly to the caregiver at their child's bedside. There are no applications, no income requirements, and no additional steps for families—removing barriers at a time when parents are already under immense stress.

Boston Children's Hospital is already anticipating the program's impact.

"We are deeply grateful to the Feeding Families Foundation for their generosity, which will provide hundreds of meals to families at Boston Children's Hospital. Our social work team is dedicated to removing barriers for parents so they can focus on what matters most—their child. This meaningful gift helps us expand our efforts to nourish parents at their child's bedside and ensure that more families receive the care and comfort they need during challenging times." Aaron Grey, Vice President of Social Work & Family Services, Boston Children's Hospital.

"As a company with long-standing roots in both Connecticut and Massachusetts—and with decades of work on major projects throughout Boston—we are honored to support the launch of the Parent Plate Program at Boston Children's Hospital," said Robert Massey, Jr., President & CEO of Massey's Plate Glass & Aluminum, Inc. "Families facing medical crises deserve support, dignity, and compassion. We're proud to stand with Feeding Families Foundation as they expand this vital program to one of the world's leading pediatric hospitals."

To date, Feeding Families Foundation has provided thousands of meals to caregivers across several states, including Connecticut, Oregon, and Illinois, and continues to expand its reach based on community needs and hospital partnerships.

At Boston Children's Hospital, the program is expected to reach or hundreds of families each year, helping ensure that when a child is nourished, their parent is too.

"By delivering nourishment and support during life's toughest moments, Feeding Families Foundation's Parent Plate Program continues to scale its nationwide impact—one meal, one family, one hospital at a time," said Dorman.

Feeding Families Foundation relies on community partnerships and volunteer support to make its Parent Plate Program possible. To learn more about Feeding Families Foundation, become a volunteer, or support the program's expansion in Massachusetts and beyond, please visit feedingfamiliesfoundation.org.

About Feeding Families Foundation

Feeding Families Foundation, Inc. is a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to eliminating food insecurity for parents of hospitalized children. Through its flagship Parent Plate Program, the foundation delivers free meals directly to caregivers at the hospital bedside, partnering with hospital food service teams and removing all application or eligibility barriers. By ensuring that caregivers can remain with their children without worrying about food, the foundation helps families focus on what matters most. To learn more, visit feedingfamiliesfoundation.org.

