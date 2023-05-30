Feeding Systems Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Dairy Products and Meats Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feeding Systems Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Type (Rail-Guided Feeding System, Conveyor Feeding System, Self-Propelled Feeding System), By Livestock, By Technology, By Region and By Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Feeding System Market is driven by growing awareness about livestock health.

As the population grows, the need for food is expected to rise, including meat and dairy products. Due to this, there is enormous pressure on the livestock market to increase the number of livestock on their farmland. Hence, it is anticipated that livestock farming is going to grow in the upcoming time, directly impacting the feeding systems market in the region.



Besides, the increasing global population has increased the need for food safety and security, thereby increasing the demand for milk and other dairy products. According to Worldometer, the global population has crossed 8 billion counts. To address the growing need for better quality and higher quantity of milk and dairy products, the demand for advanced approaches to animal feeding is increasing, thereby creating new prospects for the growth of the feeding systems market.



Rising Demand for Dairy Products and Meats



Owing to the rapidly rising population, the demand for high-protein food and livestock-based food is projected to rise simultaneously. As an outcome, farmers are expanding their farms with limited resources to fulfill the growing population's needs and orders. According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization report, global annual meat production amounted to nearly 337.18 million tons in 2020 and is expected to rise in the forecasted period.



Growing Prevenance of Feeding Systems



The feeding system helps feed the livestock animals on time and in the required quantity. Farmers who indulge in cattle farming and aquaculture activities always have a significant issue with livestock health due to the lack of a proper diet. As per the trend, youths were searching for better career options, leading to a labor shortage in agriculture, thereby reducing the manpower available to look after the cattle and feed them. This in turn has created the need for systems that can provide feed on time to the cattle, thereby increasing the demand for feeding systems Thus, advanced feeding systems help them resolve the issue and increase their annual profitability, driving the growth of the feeding systems market in the projected year.



Technological Advancements



Agriculture tech is slowly entering the industrial workspace as the impact of technology is growing in every sector. With the increasing demand for good quality and quantity of livestock products, cattle farmers are progressively using innovative tactics for cattle feed. Many players are interested in this sector and are collaborating with key players to set up their R&D plants worldwide. This is expected to experience impressive growth in the future.



Recent Developments

In October 2022 , Baxter Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Baxter International, Inc., inaugurated a global pharmaceuticals R&D Centre in India . They use the facilities to accelerate innovation in the generic and differentiated injectable pharmaceutical types.

, Baxter Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Baxter International, Inc., inaugurated a global pharmaceuticals R&D Centre in . They use the facilities to accelerate innovation in the generic and differentiated injectable pharmaceutical types. In October 2021 , SAC Group was acquired by BouMatic. This acquisition will help BouMatic grow as one of the prominent full-line suppliers in the dairy space.

Report Scope:



In this report, Global Feeding Systems market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Feeding Systems Market, By Type:

Rail-Guided Feeding System

Conveyor Feeding System

Self-Propelled Feeding System

Feeding Systems Market, By Livestock:

Ruminant

Poultry

Swine

Others

Feeding Systems Market, By Technology:

Manual

Automated

RFID

Guidance & Remote Sensing

Others

Feeding Systems Market, By region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Australia

Japan

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Feeding Systems Market Outlook



5. North America Feeding Systems Market Outlook



6. Europe Feeding Systems Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Feeding Systems Market Outlook



8. South America Feeding Systems Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Feeding Systems Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.1.1. Rising Demand for Dairy Products

10.1.2. Growing demand of Meat-based foods

10.1.3. Favourable Government policy

10.2. Challenges

10.2.1. High Cost of Machine

10.2.2. lack of global standards



11. Market Trends & Developments

11.1. Intense investment for ongoing R&D

11.2. Product launch

11.3. Merger and Acquisition



12. Global Feeding Systems Market: SWOT Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Pellon Group Oy

Afimilk Ltd.

CTB, Inc.

Trioliet B.V.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Maskinfabrikken Cormall A/S

HETWIN Automation System GmbH

JH AGRO A/S

Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc.

Lely Industries N.V.

