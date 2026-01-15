Feedzai and Matrix USA Launch Global Partnership to Modernize Financial-Crime Prevention with AI-Native Defenses

The new partnership will be anchored by a jointly operated Center of Excellence to support customers

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Feedzai, the leading AI-native RiskOps platform for financial crime prevention, and Matrix USA, a leader in advisory and technology services for the financial industry, today announced a global partnership that will bring modern technology and services to banks and financial institutions to fight fraud and money laundering at speed and scale.

AI is no longer a future threat. It's a tool already in the hands of over 50% of fraudsters, according to Feedzai research. As bad actors embrace AI to accelerate financial crime, many institutions are facing the pressure of outdated infrastructure that cannot keep up with evolving threats. The combination of Feedzai's AI-native financial crime prevention technology and Matrix USA's implementation and advisory expertise directly addresses these challenges and equips organizations with stronger defenses without disrupting day-to-day operations.

"Financial institutions are under tremendous pressure to modernize their fraud and AML defenses without slowing down business," said Lior Blik, CEO of Matrix USA. "By pairing Feedzai's industry-leading AI capabilities with our deployment and integration expertise, we're giving customers a faster, more reliable path to advanced fraud prevention and stronger compliance."

The two companies will jointly operate a Center of Excellence as part of the collaboration, introducing a structured and repeatable approach to deploying AI-based fraud and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions across multiple markets. This comes at a critical time for decision-makers as well, with Feedzai recently finding that 53% of fraud professionals are willing to leave a job over inadequate AI tools.

"AI has changed the fraud landscape forever, and financial institutions need solutions that can evolve just as quickly," said Nuno Sebastião, Co-Founder and CEO of Feedzai. "That requires advanced technology with the right expertise to put it to work effectively. Together, Feedzai and Matrix USA will help financial institutions translate powerful capabilities into real-world impact against sophisticated, AI-enabled financial crime."

About Matrix USA

Matrix USA is a publicly traded global systems integrator operating in 40+ countries. We help organizations modernize their technology and data foundations with end-to-end integration, cloud, AI, and engineering services backed by 18,000+ professionals worldwide.

About Feedzai

Feedzai is the world's first end-to-end financial crime prevention platform, protecting people and payments with AI-native solutions that stop fraud and financial crime. Leading financial institutions trust Feedzai to manage critical risk and compliance processes, safeguarding trillions of dollars of transactions while improving the customer experience and protecting the privacy of everyday users.

