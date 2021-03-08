Feel-Good Food Coming to Addison: Mendocino Farms Opening March 23 in Prestonwood Place

Why is this important? Its 2nd location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (and 37th overall), the Addison opening highlights the brand's popularity and expansion in this growing market. The restaurant is inviting local guests to celebrate its Addison Grand Opening by:

Offering a free sandwich or salad when locals sign up online for a My Mendo account before opening day, Mar. 23 (must select " Dallas - Addison " as their favorite location and reward is valid with any menu purchase).

for a account before opening day, (must select " - " as their favorite location and reward is valid with any menu purchase). Hosting a "First Look for First Responders" pre-opening event for local medical professionals, firefighters and police officers to enjoy complimentary food and a sneak peek of the new location as a thank you for their service to the community.

Inviting local schools to host a Digital Give Back Day in which Mendocino Farms will donate 50% of proceeds back to the school (must host fundraiser before July 1, 2021 with Addison location).

"We are thrilled to open our second location in the greater DFW area and to become part of the Addison community. With the town's appreciation for new eateries and Dallas being my home, we look forward to creating a local gathering place – whether dining in with us or eating at home and the office – for families, friends and coworkers in the area to come together over a feel-good meal."

– Kevin Miles, Chief Executive Officer, Mendocino Farms

What can I get? Guests can enjoy signature fan favorites on the menu like the "Not So Fried" Chicken Sandwich with shaved, roasted chicken breast topped with Mendo's Krispies, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes, and pickled red onions served on toasted ciabatta – or the Avocado and Quinoa Superfood Ensalada, made with chopped romaine, curly kale, quinoa and millet, house-made superfood krunchies, succotash with roasted corn, black beans and jicama, red onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, grape tomatoes, and avocado topped with chipotle vinaigrette.

Or sample seasonal standout menu items, such as Mendo's Crispy Chicken Sandwich – air-fried chicken, apple & celery root slaw, housemade bread & butter pickles, and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted sesame brioche bun.

How/where can I get it? Dine-in, while adhering to strict health and safety standards, or enjoy a meal on the spacious patio, which opens to Prestonwood Place's 15,000-square-foot park and the re-envisioned green space ideal for safely spaced gatherings. Order online or through the Mendocino Farms App for pick-up or delivery also available. Third-party delivery partners include: UberEats, DoorDash, and Postmates. Locals can also enjoy flexible catering options for shared moments with families, friends and coworkers. Mendocino Farms Addison is located at 5294 Belt Line Road, Suite 105, Dallas, TX 75254. Go here to get to know our Addison location.

About Mendocino Farms

Mendocino Farms offers a feel-good food experience that takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of chef-driven, seasonal sandwiches and salads made from fresh, high-quality ingredients. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms has grown to 37 locations and counting in California and Texas. By creating gathering places for connection and nourishment whether dining in the restaurant, enjoying at home, or catering it to the office, the company aims to make hearts and stomachs happy through unexpected flavors and friendliness. For more information, visit mendocinofarms.com .

###

SOURCE Mendocino Farms

Related Links

https://www.mendocinofarms.com/

