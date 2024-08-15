Feel The Future™ with Spin Master's New Sustainably Minded Kinetic Sand Project Planet™ Collection, Playsets Designed to Inspire, Educate and Entertain Through Open-Ended Sensory Play

The Kinetic Sand Project Planet playsets are made with 100% Ocean-Bound Recycled plastics, defined as plastic waste that is at risk of ending up in the ocean. Each playset is ocean themed, inviting kids to explore coral reefs and their vibrant underwater ecosystems, the amazing lives of sea turtles and the importance of the oceans that cover more than 70% of the earth's surface.

The commitment to sustainability extends beyond play. Through a collaboration with The Nature Conservancy's Nature Lab, Project Planet aims to educate kids on the important science behind protecting our planet. Each playset includes an educational fact card and link to more resources on the Project Planet website including videos and activity sheets.

As part of the collaboration, Spin Master is contributing $100,000 US to The Nature Conservancy, supporting their mission to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends. The global organization works in over 70 countries and territories. For more information on The Nature Conservancy, visit www.nature.org.

The Kinetic Sand Project Planet Collection:

Turtle Beach Playset, $14.99

Experience the lifecycle of a turtle and build a habitat with 14oz of blue and brown Kinetic Sand . The kit included a mother turtle figure that also acts as an egg mold, three baby turtle figures and two tools. This playset allows children to explore the very start of a sea turtle's life as it hatches and makes its way to the sea. Kids can learn about turtle lifecycles with the fact card and link to more resources.

Available at Target and on Amazon.

Deep Sea Playset, $19.99

Explore the depths of the ocean and dive into 24oz of white, teal and blue Kinetic Sand , scooping with the seashell, revealing the hidden characters in each layer. Mold and scoop with the stingray figure, slice sand and mold a baby dolphin figure with the mother dolphin, and grate sand with the whale shark figure, mimicking underwater patterns. Kids can learn about ocean biodiversity with the fact card and after play, snap the container's lid closed for convenient storage.

Available at Target and on Amazon.

Kinetic Sand Project Planet is part of Spin Master's Playsponsible™ commitment to being responsible custodians of the world that today's children will one day inherit. Spin Master strives to create more sustainable options within product lifecycles, including product design and packaging, to reduce its impact on the planet.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. The Nature Conservancy is working to make a lasting difference around the world in 77 countries and territories (41 by direct conservation impact and 36 through partners) through a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit nature.org or follow @nature_press on X.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.