Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp., a leading global children's entertainment company, announced today that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. Newly elected to the Company's Board is Yael Vizel, who will serve as Director.

Yael Vizel is a technology entrepreneur and executive with experience in artificial intelligence, digital commerce and retail innovation. She most recently served as Senior Director, AI Innovation at Walmart Global Tech, the technology business services organization with Walmart Inc., where she led initiatives focused on applying artificial intelligence to enhance digital retail experiences. Prior to joining Walmart, Ms. Vizel was the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Zeekit Ltd., an artificial intelligence company that developed virtual fitting room technology enabling customers to visualize apparel on their own images when shopping online. Ms. Vizel co-founded Zeekit in 2014 and led the company until its acquisition by Walmart in 2021. She has been recognized for her contributions to technology and entrepreneurship, including being named to Forbes Israel's 50 Most Powerful Women and Globes' 40 under 40 in 2019.

The results of the vote for the election are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Jeffrey I. Cohen 696,104,159 98.45 % 10,965,595 1.55 % Kevin Glass 706,303,516 99.89 % 766,238 0.11 % Ronnen Harary 699,775,948 98.97 % 7,293,806 1.03 % Christina Miller 700,185,314 99.03 % 6,884,440 0.97 % Anton Rabie 699,775,976 98.97 % 7,293,778 1.03 % Christi Strauss 706,286,275 99.89 % 783,479 0.11 % Ben Varadi 699,776,090 98.97 % 7,293,664 1.03 % Gary Vaynerchuk 695,087,951 98.31 % 11,981,803 1.69 % Yael Vizel 706,743,033 99.95 % 326,721 0.05 % Charles Winograd 702,931,350 99.41 % 4,138,404 0.59 %

The Company thanks Michael Blank, W. Edmund Clark C.M. and Reginald Fils-Aimé, who did not stand for re-election, for their service and contribution to the Board.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.