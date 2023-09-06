Feintuch Communications Launches New Practice Supporting Start-ups and Challenger Brands in Consumer Electronics

News provided by

Feintuch Communications

06 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

B2b and b2c markets include AV, gaming and home automation

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology public relations firm Feintuch Communications is launching a new practice focused on supporting start-ups, emerging companies and challenger brands in the consumer electronics market, covering everything from AV to gaming to home automation.

The new unit, to be managed by Doug Wright, vice president, and Henry Feintuch, president, will provide a customized package of PR services for b2b and b2c companies on a limited budget seeking to build or expand market awareness.

Service packages will include messaging, website copy, media training, proactive media relations, press releases, analyst relations, speaking platforms and awards/honors support.

"Our team is highly experienced in working with start-up companies and challenger brands and their unique needs," said Henry Feintuch. "Given the uncertainty of the economy, we've created a lower-cost, special package of essential entry-level services designed to help launch or propel them."

Companies signing up for the six-month entry level service will have their campaigns managed hands-on by practitioners with at least 25 years' industry experience.

"We've also created a CES starter package for first-time exhibitors. The Feintuch team has decades of combined CES experience; we know how to reach media like no other team," said Doug Wright. "Yes, we'll cover the bases with a comprehensive media strategy and onsite support, but we'll also come up with budget-friendly ways to deliver ROI and get companies in front of reporters."

The Feintuch team's collective brand experience is strong across many sectors and includes Sony, Sharp, Samsung, Yamaha, Kenwood, BellSouth, Monster, Canon, Sonance, Verizon Wireless, Rockstar Games, Legrand, ZeeVee, Atlona and Silicon Line.

About Feintuch Communications 

Feintuch Communications (www.feintuchcommunications.com), based in New York City, is an award-winning technology public relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, analyst relations, advertising/marketing, financial and investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance (www.PRWorldAlliance.com), the firm specializes in b2b and b2c programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support. 

SOURCE Feintuch Communications

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.