Feld Entertainment Kicks Off Holiday Gift-Giving Season with Massive Cyber Week Sale!

PALMETTO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Give the gift of an unforgettable live, family entertainment experience this holiday season from Feld Entertainment®. The global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with the most anticipated live shows and events including Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, Disney On Ice and Jurassic World Live Tour!

Feld Entertainment's Cyber Week deals return Tuesday, November 21 through Sunday, December 3 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale shows and events. Feld Entertainment allows holiday shoppers to stress less with experiences that families and kids of all ages will remember for years to come.

The reimagined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey invites Children Of All AgesÓ to a showstopping spectacle in The Greatest Show On Earth®. After traveling the globe in search of the most original talent, Ringling has gathered the world's best performers, discovering superhuman feats that push the limits of possibility to thrill families and fans of all generations. This exhilarating live family entertainment experience places audiences in a 360-degree environment and takes them on an immersive journey with storytelling that brings together humor, heart and unforgettable performers.

Monster Jam provides jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats that entertain millions of fans around the world. Monster Jam events feature some of the most famous trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-D®, Megalodon® and many more. World-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills Challenge and Racing competitions. This adrenaline-charged fun puts families on the edge of their seats and leaves them craving more of this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event.

Experience the magic right in your hometown with Disney On Ice. See Mickey, Minnie, and stars from Frozen, Encanto, Moana and more brought to life on ice! Filled with extraordinary adventure, award-winning music, stunning costumes and state-of-the-art special effects, audiences can enjoy the incredible talents of world-class performer athletes combined with Disney's heartwarming stories, creating magical experiences that inspire generation after generation.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the stadium season of the SuperMotocross World Championship series, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional racers from around the globe. Over the course of a 17-round Supercross season, these fearless athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed dirt tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country, visiting 16 cities spread across 14 states in 2024. Supercross features bar-to-bar action as racers test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title.

Jurassic World Live Tour is an exhilarating and unpredictable live, family entertainment experience that brings the wonder and thrills of Jurassic World to generations of fans. With unrivaled arena production quality, Jurassic World comes to life against a backdrop of captivating scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including fan-favorite Velociraptor Blue, take center stage. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.

About Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Feld Entertainment®, family owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Marvel Universe LIVE!, Jurassic World Live Tour, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 75 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Feld Motor Sports

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

