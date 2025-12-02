Feldstein Family Law Group Releases New "Ask Andrew" Episode: How Are Polygamous Marriages Treated Under Ontario Family Law?

ONTARIO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feldstein Family Law Group, P.C. has released a new episode of Ask Andrew, the firm's monthly live Q&A program hosted by founder Andrew Feldstein. This episode — "How are Polygamous Marriages Treated Under Ontario Family Law?" — features the firm's very own Associate Attorney Lauren Harvey as guest.

In a clear, practical discussion, Andrew and Lauren explore how Canadian law treats polygamous marriages and related polyamorous relationships, and what remedies may still be available to families when relationships end. Key points covered include:

Legality & recognition: Polygamy is illegal in Canada (Criminal Code s.293) and polygamous marriages conducted in Canada are not recognized under the Civil Marriage Act .

Polygamy is illegal in Canada (Criminal Code s.293) and polygamous marriages conducted in Canada are not recognized under the . Divorce vs. corollary relief: While Canada may not grant a divorce for a later marriage in a polygamous union, Ontario's Family Law Act (s.12) can allow access to certain remedies (e.g., spousal/child support) where a polygamous marriage was validly celebrated in a jurisdiction that recognizes it.

While Canada may not grant a for a later marriage in a polygamous union, can allow access to certain (e.g., spousal/child support) where a polygamous marriage was validly celebrated in a jurisdiction that recognizes it. Common-law pathways: Where no valid marriage is recognized, parties may still have common-law claims (e.g., spousal support) based on cohabitation and other factors.

Where no valid marriage is recognized, parties may still have claims (e.g., spousal support) based on cohabitation and other factors. Parenting complexities: Potential loco parentis issues and multi-parent scenarios raise novel questions for parenting time and support.

Potential issues and multi-parent scenarios raise novel questions for parenting time and support. Sparse case law: Limited jurisprudence means outcomes are fact-specific, requiring careful legal analysis.

Ask Andrew is Canada's first live-streamed family-law Q&A series. Each month, Andrew and a guest lawyer from the firm answer common questions about separation, support, parenting issues, and more—offering practical guidance drawn from decades of Ontario family-law experience.

Feldstein Family Law Group, P.C. has served families across Ontario for more than 30 years, practising exclusively in family law. The firm represents clients in divorce, parenting (decision-making responsibility and parenting time), child and spousal support, and property division. With offices in Markham, Mississauga, Oakville, and Vaughan, the team is committed to efficient, child-focused solutions in and out of court.

