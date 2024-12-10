Felicia Named in Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of Brands That Matter

Award recognizes Felicia's innovation in the better-for-you pasta category and commitment to sustainable manufacturing

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Felicia, a next-generation better-for-you, organic pasta brand, is proud to announce its inclusion in Fast Company's fourth annual Brands That Matter list. The recognition honors brands that go beyond building customer loyalty to deeply resonate with individuals and communities in a profound way.

Felicia Pasta

Founded in Gravina in Puglia, Italy in 2009, Felicia is on a mission to push the boundaries of what pasta can be by offering nutritious, better-for-you pastas made from 100 percent natural, organic and allergen-free ingredients including spirulina, buckwheat and red lentil. As the pasta category becomes oversaturated with traditional recipes, Felicia invites consumers to embrace a better, healthier and more colorful taste experience while accommodating to unique dietary restrictions. In addition to its commitment to wholesome ingredients, the brand prioritizes sustainable production and manufacturing, the conscious management of natural resources and the use of upcycled materials from a circular economy.

Felicia formally entered the North American market in March 2024, with plans to transform the better-for-you food category and leave an indelible mark on the industry. Its innovative portfolio – featuring a broad range of pastas including spirulina spaghetti, buckwheat mezzi rigatoni and more – is available for purchase at Eataly in the U.S. and select retailers in Canada. As the company expands its reach, it hopes to set a new standard for pasta products in the region and positively impact the ways consumers nourish their bodies.

"Receiving this recognition from Fast Company is a testament to Felicia's unwavering commitment to impacting the health and wellness of people, society and the environment," said Carlo Stocco, managing director for North America at Andriani, Felicia's parent company. "We are immensely proud of the company we've built and our deep-rooted legacy of innovation in food quality and sustainable manufacturing. As we expand our presence in North America, we will continue to push boundaries empower consumers to choose healthier options for themselves and their families."

This year's Brands That Matter list includes large international organizations, small-but-mighty companies, and nonprofits, and highlights 119 brands and 10 CMOs of the Year that inspire genuine engagement and loyalty from their consumers—and influence new adopters to buy in. Every brand included has found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers or responding meaningfully to current events.

"We're so proud to award such a wide variety of honorees this year and shine a spotlight on leading marketing executives," said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company editor-in-chief. "The thread that binds brands like Arc'teryx, Tony's Chocolonely and the NFL together is their commitment and creativity in how they build connections with audiences through cultural relevance."

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit fastcompany.com/brands-that-matter/list.

About Felicia

Felicia is a better-for-you pasta brand originally created in Gravina in Puglia, Italy in 2009 to provide food products and services focused on healthy nutrition, taste and sustainability. As part of the company's commitment to food health, safety and carbon neutrality, Felicia products are all-natural and made only with water and flours sourced from its vertically integrated supply chain. This includes a multigrain mill that produces organic and naturally gluten-free grains (such as buckwheat, brown rice and oats), legumes (such as chickpeas and lentils) and superfoods (such as spirulina). Felicia is available at select grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.felicia.us or connect with Felicia on Instagram.

