Feliciano Salgado Mendez's new book Estamos En la Mente de Dios, an inspiring compendium that instills the encouraging love of God to those who believe

Feliciano said this about his book: "The work Estamos En la Mente de Dios is based on Psalm 23—words the Lord Jesus placed in my heart which, by his will, has allowed me to present it to anyone who seeks words of encouragement for their spiritual life. My advice is that you do not overlook any of the words written in the work so you are filled with the presence of God and you can know that God is not going to leave you alone. May God bless you always."

Published by Page Publishing, Feliciano Salgado Mendez's new book Estamos En la Mente de Dios will uplift the readers with words of wisdom that emanate from the Word of God.

Consumers who wish to be enlightened to discern God in their lives and fulfill his will can purchase Estamos En la Mente de Dios in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

