FEMA and the Ad Council Encourage AANHPI Communities to Enhance Disaster Preparedness in New PSAs

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FEMA's "Ready" campaign launched new public service advertisements (PSAs) with the Ad Council, encouraging Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities to prepare for future risks and disasters. Recognizing the unique barriers faced by AANHPI communities, the campaign urges everyone to start a conversation with their family and plan together for emergencies.

According to FEMA's 2023 National Household Survey, nearly two-thirds of Asian Americans (65%) and over a half of Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders (58%) do not believe taking a step to prepare will make a difference in a disaster, compared to 50% of the American public. The new "Inner Circles" PSAs deepen FEMA's focus on encouraging all audiences, especially AANHPI communities, to prioritize disaster preparedness with culturally competent resources and messaging.

"Ensuring all communities have the knowledge and resources to prepare for disasters is at the heart of FEMA's mission," said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. "This partnership with the Ad Council is a reflection of our continued commitment to address the unique challenges and barriers facing different communities by providing the accessible, culturally informed resources that everyone deserves. We understand that preparedness is not one-size-fits-all, and we're proud of this new work tailored to meet the unique needs and values of AANHPI communities."

The "Inner Circles" films were developed pro bono for FEMA's "Ready" campaign by TDW+Co in collaboration with the Ad Council. Informed by extensive research and insights, the new PSAs build on the campaign's National Preparedness Month efforts this past September, highlighting how individuals and families can prepare for disasters by taking simple steps to start a conversation and ensure their readiness. As part of the initiative, FEMA Administrator Criswell signed a Memorandum of Agreement formalizing the partnership with National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA) to underscore the historic effort. FEMA also conducted roundtables with AANHPI communities nationwide to gain insights on how to best support the communities' preparedness needs.

In addition to the new PSAs, FEMA has developed new resources, including a conversation guide, tailored for the AANHPI communities on Ready.gov/Start. These resources help reduce barriers to preparedness and are available in several languages, including Arabic, Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Tagalog, Traditional Chinese and Vietnamese.

This year's AANHPI-focused PSAs continue the "Ready" campaign's community-centric efforts of the past three years, which previously engaged Black and African American, Latino and older adult communities, as well as the nation at-large in individual preparedness. Since its launch in 2003, the "Ready" campaign has generated over 128 million visitors to Ready.gov, providing disaster preparation information for individuals, families and communities.

"Cultural relevance goes beyond the representation of the actors on screen. It requires a deep understanding of what is important to communities, in their values, actions, and daily lives," said Julie Lee, CEO of TDW+Co. "This includes nuances such as décor, food, and even items like the green medicated oil that lives in many Asian households. This can only be communicated through creative teams, crews, and casts that are representative of the communities we are portraying."

"Together with FEMA, our goal is to ensure every individual feels empowered to prepare themselves for disaster," said Michelle Hillman, Chief Campaign Development Officer at the Ad Council. "We hope that by providing accessible and culturally relevant resources, we can help instill a sense of confidence and readiness, ensuring that all communities have the tools they need to face emergencies."

This round of creative work is the latest in FEMA and the Ad Council's 21-year partnership to educate communities about disasters and emergency preparedness. For more information and to get started on your emergency plan, visit Ready.gov/Start.

ABOUT FEMA

FEMA's mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.

Follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.

The social media links provided are for reference only. FEMA does not endorse any non-government websites, companies or applications.

ABOUT THE AD COUNCIL

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change. For more than 80 years, the nonprofit organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun violence prevention, combating hate and bias, the overdose crisis and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, employer programs and other innovative strategies.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

ABOUT TDW+Co

TDW+Co is a community-based, purpose-driven agency enabling brands to connect with communities authentically. A certified minority-owned company, TDW+Co is female-led with over 90% of employees from diverse backgrounds. TDW+Co believes that brands can achieve and exceed business objectives while positively impacting communities.

SOURCE The Ad Council